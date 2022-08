Anthony Edwards on series against Grizzilies: 'I don't know what happened'

With stars like LeBron and KD’s careers coming to an end, the league is looking for that new face. Do you think you can be the face of the NBA? Anthony Edwards: Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top . -via complex.com / August 2, 2022