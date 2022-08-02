Anthony Edwards on series against Grizzilies: 'I don't know what happened'

Speaking of the playoffs, do you still think of your loss to the Grizzlies and feel like y’all gave the series away? Anthony Edwards: Man, I feel like we handed it to them man. It was like taking candy from a baby and they took the candy. We had every game won man and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.
Source: Zion Olojede @ complex.com
Going into your third season, what are your expectations individually? Anthony Edwards: Me personally, I want to be an All-Star Starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022
KAT said y’all are championship or bust team this year, you agree and why? Anthony Edwards: For sure. Adding Rudy puts that pressure on us. I agree with that. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022
With stars like LeBron and KD’s careers coming to an end, the league is looking for that new face. Do you think you can be the face of the NBA? Anthony Edwards: Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022
