Noah Vonleh to Boston

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells ESPN. Vonleh will go to training camp with the hopes of making the roster.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Noah Vonleh played 22.8 MPG in 28 games in China last year. Playing time rules for non-domestic players likely kept his minutes down. But he still averaged:
14.4 PPG
9.2 RPG
1.8 SPG
1.3 BPG
Really important? He shot 38.8% from three on 116 attempts. Still only 26 years old too. – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The two players I pitched the Celtics getting the most throughout my time covering the NBA are Danilo Gallinari and Noah Vonleh. Thomas Robinson is third. If Boston signs him too, I’m packing up here in Orlando and moving back hom! – 9:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Noah Vonleh is from Salem? I’m sold 🎃 – 8:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics agreed to their second deal of the day late Monday as they look to fill out their roster. The latest on Noah Vonleh via @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells ESPN. Vonleh will go to training camp with the hopes of making the roster. – 8:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Guangdong Southern Tigers targeting Noah Vonleh
sportando.basketball/en/guangdong-s…5:57 AM

Keith Smith: Noah Vonleh’s deal with the Boston Celtics is not an Exhibit 10 contract, a source tells @celticsblog. Vonleh is going to camp with Boston with a real chance to make the regular season roster. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / August 2, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: Noah Vonleh is being pursued by Guangdong Southern Tigers, sources tell @Sportando -via Twitter @Carchia / July 31, 2022

 

