Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder

Keith Smith: The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guard Rodney McGruder, a league source tells @spotrac.
James Edwards III: It’s a one-year deal for Rodney McGruder, per sources. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / August 2, 2022
