Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder

Keith Smith: The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guard Rodney McGruder, a league source tells @spotrac.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Pistons have re-signed Rodney McGruder, per the NBA’s transactions log. – 10:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guard Rodney McGruder, a league source tells @spotrac. – 9:46 PM

James Edwards III: It’s a one-year deal for Rodney McGruder, per sources. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / August 2, 2022

