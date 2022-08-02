Steve Kerr: Kevon Looney will come back as the starter

Injuries have stalled Wiseman’s early development while Looney has returned to health and morphed into a durable interior force and trusted starting center on a title team. They locked him into a reasonable three-year contract this summer, and he returns as the unquestioned starter ahead of Wiseman. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James.”
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
An offseason Steve Kerr interview. He details his coaching staff changes, the “foundational six”, James Wiseman’s role and more theathletic.com/3465697/2022/0… – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr paid tribute to the legendary Bill Russell with a video message on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/31/war… – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
JaMychal Green says he couldn’t say no to Golden State Warriors after calls with Steve Kerr sportando.basketball/en/jamychal-gr… – 2:58 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“After talking with him, I just couldn’t tell him no.”
Steve Kerr made it clear how much the Warriors wanted JaMychal Green, who answered one important call on vacation in Jamaica nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 10:42 PM
“After talking with him, I just couldn’t tell him no.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
JaMychal Green flew to Jamaica last month thinking he knew who he’d sign with in free agency. Then Steve Kerr called. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun facts about Tony Snell:
— He is 1 of 4 players ever to shoot 50/45/90% in a season (min 40 games). The other 3 are Steph Curry, Steve Nash and Steve Kerr.
— He hasn’t missed a free throw since 2019.
@KumingaMuse – 4:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
JaMychal said he had his mind set on a specific team to sign with but changed his mind after getting a call from Steve Kerr while he was on a beach in Jamaica. Draymond also called him who he’s known since 8th grade. pic.twitter.com/5jmWtMBqPZ – 3:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
At his introductory press conference, JaMychal Green says he was prepared to join a different team. He was in Jamaica when he got a call from Steve Kerr saying he wanted him in Golden State. One more call with childhood friend Draymond Green, and JaMychal was ready to join GSW. – 3:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JaMychal Green says he was in Jamaica chilling in the plunge pool when he got a call from Steve Kerr to talk about joining the Warriors 😂 He says he had this phone on him knowing business could pop up. @kron4news #dubnation – 3:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JaMychal Green is the newest Warrior in the Bay Area. He said he talked with Steve Kerr before he signed. “I’m just happy to be here”, he added. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ti0OXQFnpY – 3:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Forward JaMychal Green says he originally was planning on going somewhere else this off-season and the Warriors changed his mind. He says talking to Steve Kerr and Draymond Green swayed his decision. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 3:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green was about to go to another team, was in Jamaica and Steve Kerr gave him a call. That call changed it and now there’s a new Green for Golden State – 3:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Sammy Gelfand worked closely with Steve Kerr in Golden State, which is of course where Willie Green got his start in coaching. https://t.co/AzAETgeFb0 pic.twitter.com/5VzpIEU7ZB – 2:13 PM
Kerr referred to it as a “foundational six,” roping in Looney, Wiggins and Jordan Poole to the established core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. “We have probably more continuity than anybody in the league with our core group,” Kerr said. “Add Wiggs and Jordan and the institutional knowledge they’ve gained, and we have a really strong foundation. That’s the most important thing you can have in this league. “We had it going into last year. But the difference was, a year ago, we didn’t know if we were really contenders. That’s why the 18-2 start was so big. It reinforced it. This year, being defending champs, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but you have a confident sense in who you are. We have our main six guys back, the foundational six that we know are going to be on the court for big minutes every night. That allows us to bring our young guys along.” -via The Athletic / August 2, 2022
As he watched, James Wiseman was a sponge to Kevon Looney’s play on the court and what he has to say off it. “Watching him as a person, he’s a very humble person,” Wiseman said. “Also, he has a lot of wisdom, especially for his age. Kevon is what, 25, 26? For Kevon to be that age and have a lot of wisdom, I just take that in. I ask a lot of questions. I’m very curious. Just seeing his process and what he had to go through and me asking questions, especially throughout the playoffs when he was playing at a high level — really playing at a high level the whole year. Really seeing that just gave me a lot of motivation. It gave me a lot of motivation and to just keep working every day, just keep striving to be the best that I can be.” -via NBC Sports / July 26, 2022
Just like Looney’s value isn’t lost on Kerr, it couldn’t be more obvious to who should one day be the future of the position Looney plays for the Warriors. “Really just his IQ and his love for the game,” Wiseman said to NBC Sports Bay Area when asked about what he can take and add from Looney’s game. “I’d say his IQ most definitely. Him being able to work the system and be able to get [Steph Curry] shots and get Steph open shots, and [Klay Thompson] as well. And then him working with [Draymond Green] as a counterpart. I just see that and it just makes my eyes wide because it’s like, man, I can be in this system and I can play at the same high level as Kevon Looney is playing. So that just gives me a lot of motivation.” -via NBC Sports / July 26, 2022
