Steve Kerr: Kevon Looney will come back as the starter

As he watched, James Wiseman was a sponge to Kevon Looney’s play on the court and what he has to say off it. “Watching him as a person, he’s a very humble person,” Wiseman said. “Also, he has a lot of wisdom, especially for his age. Kevon is what, 25, 26? For Kevon to be that age and have a lot of wisdom, I just take that in. I ask a lot of questions. I’m very curious. Just seeing his process and what he had to go through and me asking questions, especially throughout the playoffs when he was playing at a high level — really playing at a high level the whole year. Really seeing that just gave me a lot of motivation. It gave me a lot of motivation and to just keep working every day, just keep striving to be the best that I can be.” -via NBC Sports / July 26, 2022