Anthony Davis gives $350,000 to Kentucky Flood Relief

John Calipari: This is what makes you proud as a coach. I didn’t want to ask any of our former guys for help since six months ago they gave to the tornado victims in west Kentucky, but without my asking, @AntDavis23 got in touch with me tonight. After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight – he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief. That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state. Love you, Ant.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Mason Plumlee @masonplumlee
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
More on this storyline
Some potential good news for the aforementioned Lakers and the soon-to-be-extension-eligible James: Anthony Davis’ surprising disclosure in mid-June that he hadn’t shot a basketball since early April might have been a blessing in disguise. Davis, by all accounts, has been working out with increased diligence ever since his comments generated a wave of strong criticism. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 30, 2022
An NBA insider had a different (and broader) take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Anthony Davis with Russell Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
That may or may not be true considering that Davis hasn’t been consistently healthy, and the Boston Celtics might be able to trump a Lakers offer with Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece. An Indiana package may offer more depth, but is it enough? “What do Buddy and Turner do for the Lakers? Add a 5 percent chance the team wins a title?” an NBA executive said. “That’s probably worth one protected first, but certainly not two.” “Maybe if they could combine the Nets and Pacers into one trade, bring back Kyrie, Turner and Buddy, that’d be worth giving up a couple of firsts,” the executive continued. “Even if that saved the Nets a ton of money and Indiana got two firsts out of it, do they agree to work together to help LeBron and the Lakers contend?” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
