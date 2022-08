Cavaliers open to a LeBron James return but on shared terms

Jake Fischer: Cleveland would be open to a LeBron return. But it does seem like the Cavaliers made it very clear. I don’t know how they did, because obviously, these things are sensitive and delicate. But I mean, the word I got was very clear, I’m sure if I heard it, that same thing was communicated to the necessary people through the appropriate channels, that Cleveland would really only be open to that on a deal or a situation that made sense for everyone, whether it be adding LeBron as a piece into this rebuild, not, you know, handing over the keys like they had done in the past. So I’m curious to see if there ever would be a way to make all that happen. And I am skeptical. That would be if LeBron is still playing at this level and still in such a championship or bust mentality. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2022