Cavaliers open to a LeBron James return but on shared terms

Jake Fischer on potential LeBron James’ return to Cleveland: It was it was explained to me that a reunion from Cleveland side of things would have to be on shared terms and not what it was back in 2014.
Source: Apple Podcasts
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Remembering Bill Russell, a significant week for LeBron and the Lakers, the NBA's tampering investigation into the Knicks, Sixers, more.
Column: Will LeBron sign an extension this week? Unlikely, for several reasons. But if he doesn't the speculation about an LA exit — and another reunion with Cleveland — will begin
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Will Lebron extend for 2 more years?
-Can Lebron pressure the LakeShow to trade Russ?
-If Russ stays, would he come off the bench?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @The Athletic
The NFT of Bronny throwing down the first alley oop from LeBron is going to smash every sports collectible record.
The Honus Wagner T206 better enjoy its run while it can became the James gang is coming for it. – 9:16 PM
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/magic… – 8:14 PM
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is available now at @getcallin.
Lots of talk on Collin Sexton’s restricted free agency, Utah and Dallas’ interest, a potential LeBron reunion, and some listener questions: callin.com/link/TzooelzNLW – 5:04 PM
NEW POST ($): How Athletes Repel the Public On Brittney Griner. There's a lot in this topic, I think. Athlete/public disconnect, blindness to sovereignty, LeBron's PR failures and yes, the ESPYs
Report: Cavaliers "not proceeding with the intention" of signing LeBron
Two things are true: LeBron James wants to finish his career playing with Bronny. And, the Pelicans (David Griffin) have the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick. How does that impact LeBron's decision on his contract extension, which he can get Thursday?
Jake Fischer: Cleveland would be open to a LeBron return. But it does seem like the Cavaliers made it very clear. I don’t know how they did, because obviously, these things are sensitive and delicate. But I mean, the word I got was very clear, I’m sure if I heard it, that same thing was communicated to the necessary people through the appropriate channels, that Cleveland would really only be open to that on a deal or a situation that made sense for everyone, whether it be adding LeBron as a piece into this rebuild, not, you know, handing over the keys like they had done in the past. So I’m curious to see if there ever would be a way to make all that happen. And I am skeptical. That would be if LeBron is still playing at this level and still in such a championship or bust mentality. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2022
LeBron James, he can get an extension from Los Angeles, you can choose to sign it or he can choose to, you know, hit free agency this upcoming summer. What do you think’s gonna happen there? Jake Fischer: To be honest, I really don’t know. But I would think he is going to stick around in LA. He’s planted his flag there. He won a title there… he seems very, very well at home in Los Angeles. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2022
The top free agent in the 2023 class could be off the market on Aug. 4. That’s the day James becomes eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two-year term is the maximum allowed under the CBA because of the over-38 rule. By agreeing to a new contract, James would bump his career earnings to $532 million, the most ever for an NBA player (a record that is sure to fall in the coming years as player salaries continue to grow). -via ESPN / August 3, 2022
