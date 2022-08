Goran Dragic signed fully guaranteed contract with Chicago

Shaquille O’Neal was traveling through Europe through the last week, visiting, as he recalls, 7 cities in 7 days. One of the visits was to the town of Krk in Croatia where he met the Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and soon-to-be Chicago Bulls member Goran Dragic. “When I arrived at Luka’s town, some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set out for me,” Shaq told during his The Big Podcast. “I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit. They escorted me to the show.” “Luka said ‘Shaq, nothing’s gonna happen to you while you’re in my town Mr. O’Nealovich’. That’s what they called me,” the NBA legend continued. “Shout out to Luka and Goran Dragic as their people really set it out for me.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022