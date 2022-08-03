Goran Dragic signed fully guaranteed contract with Chicago

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Dragic and Drummond on board, the Bulls have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster. + 1 2-way (Justin Lewis) and 1 Exhibit-10 (Javon Freeman-Liberty). Which means there’s 1 2-way open spot to fullfill the 2022-23 season roster. They added size and experience. #BullsNation – 5:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chicago Bulls announced the signing of Goran Dragic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:34 PM
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed guard Goran Dragić. -via NBA.com / August 2, 2022
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to lead the Slovenian national team in the Eurobasket 2022. Will he be able to rely on his friend Goran Dragic? The question remains to be answered. Talking about the experience managing the basketball wunderkind, the team’s head coach Aleksander Sekulic was certain – he brought the country’s basketball to a whole another level. “The key feedback that I get from him is exceptional. He is respectful. A bit too formal at times. But this is Luka,” the coach said in an interview with SportKlub Slovenija. “I can say that I never once got the feeling that playing for the national team was unnecessary for him. On the contrary, his attitude is extraordinary.” -via BasketNews / July 31, 2022
Shaquille O’Neal was traveling through Europe through the last week, visiting, as he recalls, 7 cities in 7 days. One of the visits was to the town of Krk in Croatia where he met the Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and soon-to-be Chicago Bulls member Goran Dragic. “When I arrived at Luka’s town, some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set out for me,” Shaq told during his The Big Podcast. “I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit. They escorted me to the show.” “Luka said ‘Shaq, nothing’s gonna happen to you while you’re in my town Mr. O’Nealovich’. That’s what they called me,” the NBA legend continued. “Shout out to Luka and Goran Dragic as their people really set it out for me.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022
