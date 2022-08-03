JaMychal Green's contract with Warriors fully guaranteed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
JaMychal Green says he couldn’t say no to Golden State Warriors after calls with Steve Kerr sportando.basketball/en/jamychal-gr… – 2:58 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“After talking with him, I just couldn’t tell him no.”
Steve Kerr made it clear how much the Warriors wanted JaMychal Green, who answered one important call on vacation in Jamaica nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 10:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
JaMychal Green on role with Warriors: “Be a dog. Do the dirty work.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/01/jam… – 9:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
JaMychal Green flew to Jamaica last month thinking he knew who he’d sign with in free agency. Then Steve Kerr called. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:45 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
A lot of #dubnation wanted to know JaMychal Green’s thoughts on playing small ball center – he said today that he feels totally comfortable doing that, throughout his career he’s played backup center. Green says he’s ready to do whatever the Warriors ask of him. @kron4news – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors lost some of their heart and soul in free agency.
JaMychal Green is here to make sure the champs didn’t lose an ounce of toughness nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:33 PM
The Warriors lost some of their heart and soul in free agency.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“When you come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life.”
Just as Andrew Wiggins mentioned after the season and Donte DiVincenzo mentioned when he signed with GSW, JaMychal Green echoed a similar sentiment.
I asked JG about how players perceive the GSWs. pic.twitter.com/XaxKB1tUi2 – 6:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on how JaMychal Green landed with the Warriors and what he plans to do now that he’s here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Newly signed Warriors forward JaMychal Green says he had a wrist injury last season which was a big factor in his shooting numbers being down. He said by the end of the season he just wasn’t shooting. He doesn’t expect it to be an issue. @kron4news #dubnation – 4:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked JaMychal Green on what will make the coming up season successful and he said the Warriors want to win the championship and he wants to find his spots and help the team to win. #DubNation #Warriors – 3:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
At his introductory press conference, JaMychal Green says he was prepared to join a different team. He was in Jamaica when he got a call from Steve Kerr saying he wanted him in Golden State. One more call with childhood friend Draymond Green, and JaMychal was ready to join GSW. – 3:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked JaMychal Green on what he’s willing to bring at Warriors: “Toughness. I want to compete”. #DubNation #Warriors – 3:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What will JaMychal Green bring to the Warriors?
“Be a dog.” – 3:46 PM
What will JaMychal Green bring to the Warriors?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JaMychal Green says he was in Jamaica chilling in the plunge pool when he got a call from Steve Kerr to talk about joining the Warriors 😂 He says he had this phone on him knowing business could pop up. @kron4news #dubnation – 3:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JaMychal Green on Nikola Jokic: “I love Jok, is special. He’s just a great player”. #DubNation – 3:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Newly signed Warriors forward JaMychal Green says he’s ready to “do the dirty work” with Draymond Green for the Warriors, mixing it up down low and playing tough defense. @kron4news #dubnation – 3:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JaMychal Green is the newest Warrior in the Bay Area. He said he talked with Steve Kerr before he signed. “I’m just happy to be here”, he added. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ti0OXQFnpY – 3:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Forward JaMychal Green says he originally was planning on going somewhere else this off-season and the Warriors changed his mind. He says talking to Steve Kerr and Draymond Green swayed his decision. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 3:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green was about to go to another team, was in Jamaica and Steve Kerr gave him a call. That call changed it and now there’s a new Green for Golden State – 3:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Hey #dubnation – JaMychal Green will be talking with the media in about half hour, just after the Warriors formally announced his signing. Anything you want to know? – 2:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have officially signed JaMychal Green after his buyout with the Thunder. They’re banking on the 2020-21 and 2019 playoffs version of him to show up, and have good reasons to believe that’ll happen nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors make the JaMychal Green signing official. We will be talking to him at Noon. pic.twitter.com/UBBRfSVZtK – 2:04 PM
“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.” How about JaMychal Green? “He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr said. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.” -via The Athletic / August 2, 2022
Just like Porter a year earlier, Green comes to the Warriors hoping to resuscitate his market value. During his phone conversation with JaMychal, Draymond told him, “If you come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life.” That was all JaMychal needed to hear. Undrafted out of Alabama in 2012, he ping-ponged between the G League and France for two years before eventually finding his NBA niche with the Grizzlies. Now, just 11 months after signing a two-year, $16.4 million deal with the Nuggets, Green finds himself back in prove-it mode. -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 2, 2022
Seven seasons into his NBA career, he has appeared in only 49 playoff games and has yet to escape the second round. Now, Green should be in the rotation of a title contender. “I couldn’t tell (Kerr) no,” Green said. “Given everything they’ve built over there, I just knew I’d love to be a part of it.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 2, 2022
