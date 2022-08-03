Kings signed Matthew Dellavedova to a non-guaranteed contract

Matthew Dellavedova signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.63M contract with the Sacramento Kings. His contract will become partially guaranteed for $250.000 if he makes the Regular Season roster.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Correction: Matthew Dellavedova’s contract with the Sacramento Kings is non-guaranteed. It becomes $250,000 guaranteed on opening night. Fully guaranteed on the league-wide guarantee date in January.
@spotrac – 1:31 PM
Michael Scotto: Source: The Sacramento Kings have signed veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal, @HoopsHype has learned. Dellavedova has spent eight seasons in the NBA and won a 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 29, 2022
Cook spent time with Lokomotiv Kuban, a Russian club in the VTB United League, before the Stockton Kings claimed him off waivers in February 2022. Cook appeared in 11 games for Stockton, averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 44.6% from 3-point range and 88.5% at the free-throw line. The Kings are looking for a third point guard to back up De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Sources said they were planning to hold workouts with Cook and veteran Matthew Dellavedova during their stay in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but they have yet to reach an agreement with either player. -via Sacramento Bee / July 23, 2022
On the “Rogue Bogues by Andrew Bogut” podcast, Bogut said Sacramento could use someone like Dellavedova, noting that he has a previous relationship with Kings coach Mike Brown. “I heard Matthew Dellavedova is being considered to sign with the Sacramento Kings,” Bogut said. “Mike Brown loves him. I have a feeling they might bring him in. They need someone that’s a pro every day. Harrison Barnes is that guy, but it would help to have another guy like that in the locker room with the young guys.” -via Fresno Bee / July 21, 2022
