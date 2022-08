Kings signed Matthew Dellavedova to a non-guaranteed contract

Cook spent time with Lokomotiv Kuban, a Russian club in the VTB United League, before the Stockton Kings claimed him off waivers in February 2022. Cook appeared in 11 games for Stockton, averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 44.6% from 3-point range and 88.5% at the free-throw line. The Kings are looking for a third point guard to back up De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Sources said they were planning to hold workouts with Cook and veteran Matthew Dellavedova during their stay in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but they have yet to reach an agreement with either player . -via Sacramento Bee / July 23, 2022