Knicks could lose a first-round pick if they are found guilty of tampering in Jalen Brunson signing?

Fred Katz on potential Knicks’ tampering: Everyone assumes that the NBA’s go-to penalty for this is now just loss of a second-round pick, because that’s what happened in the Lonzo Ball sing-and-trade. And that’s what happened in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. And they just go ‘second-round pick’. And I know for sure that is not their blanket policy. That’s just what they decided in those moments and if they find evidence of tampering that they believe to be particularly egregious, they are down to go with a harsher penalty. But they have to find the evidence. It can’t just be like, ‘This is what we believed happened’. It has to be like evidence you can present in a courtroom and actually prove your point. … I think it could be a first-round pick… but I wasn’t explicitly told it could be a first.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks being investigated by #NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson nypost.com/2022/08/01/kni… via @nypostsports – 12:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA is investigating possible tampering charges involving the New York Knicks’ free agent pursuit and signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, sources confirmed to ESPN. es.pn/3vvLNAi – 3:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA investigating Knicks for potential tampering in Jalen Brunson signing, per report
NBA investigating Knicks for potential tampering in Jalen Brunson signing, per report
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As we noted in this story last month, the NBA, not the Mavericks, are responsible for an investigation: Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:46 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League sources confirm NBA is investigating Knicks over possible tampering in Jalen Brunson signing. Investigation will look into contact between Knicks and Brunson prior to free agency period. Investigation was first reported by Yahoo! Sports. – 11:20 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @YahooSports story on the NBA launching an investigation into the New York Knicks for potential tampering violation centered on the signing of Jalen Brunson: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nba-to… – 11:16 AM
Chris Haynes: NBA will look into whether New York Knicks made contact with Jalen Brunson prior to the start of the free agency period. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / August 1, 2022
Chris Haynes: The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / August 1, 2022
Jalen Brunson is not going to change. The Knicks know exactly what they’re getting. And exactly what their new point guard will provide every day, regardless of his play or circumstances. “To me, they’re getting a great point guard, a great leader, a great person. A person that can score the ball, can run the team, and then most of all they’re getting a person that’s consistent everyday,” God Shammgod, who worked with Brunson the past three seasons as the Mavericks’ player development coach, told The Post. “They’re getting a person that’s an everyday person. And in life, not just basketball, to me there’s nothing more important than an everyday person. Everyday his energy is going to be the same, everyday he’s going to come with the right attitude, with the right hard work, and it might seem simple to people, but that’s hard. In life, not just in basketball, that’s hard in life, to get a person you know you can count everyday to be the same. -via New York Post / July 25, 2022
