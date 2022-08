Knicks could lose a first-round pick if they are found guilty of tampering in Jalen Brunson signing?

Jalen Brunson is not going to change. The Knicks know exactly what they’re getting. And exactly what their new point guard will provide every day, regardless of his play or circumstances. “To me, they’re getting a great point guard, a great leader, a great person. A person that can score the ball, can run the team, and then most of all they’re getting a person that’s consistent everyday,” God Shammgod, who worked with Brunson the past three seasons as the Mavericks’ player development coach, told The Post. “They’re getting a person that’s an everyday person. And in life, not just basketball, to me there’s nothing more important than an everyday person. Everyday his energy is going to be the same, everyday he’s going to come with the right attitude, with the right hard work, and it might seem simple to people, but that’s hard. In life, not just in basketball, that’s hard in life, to get a person you know you can count everyday to be the same. -via New York Post / July 25, 2022