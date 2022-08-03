Kyle Lowry on what derailed his first season in Miami: Continuity, not conditioning

Continuity, not conditioning, Kyle Lowry said Wednesday is what derailed his initial season with the Miami Heat. Addressing a media group for the first time since the day Heat were eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals by the Boston Celtics, the veteran point guard alluded to the extended periods he missed at midseason to attend to a family matter.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So the old friend Kyle Lowry stopped by the neighbourhood and he was as Kyle as ever after a trying few months. It was good to catch up
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry says continuity, not conditioning, “derailed” first season with Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Lowry at golf event in Toronto today, “It’s definitely something that kind of derailed my whole season and kept me derailed for a long time.” – 4:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kyle Lowry teeing off at the Nick Nurse charity golf tournament this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZcxuIkzKwW – 3:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry on how tending to last year’s personal matter affected his season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kyle Lowry on bouncing back and responding to criticism after last season: “If you know me, you know what I do. I don’t talk about it, I just go out there and operate.” pic.twitter.com/rMCpYRgGDg – 12:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on Lowry attending his charity golf tourney: “I give him a lot of credit. I said, hey, we’re having a tournament and he said he’s in and has not wavered. For him to travel in and spend the time… it means a lot.” – 11:21 AM
More on this storyline
“I’m still dealing with it,” Lowry said of the family issue, with the Heat less than eight weeks from the start of training camp. “It’s a situation when it’s better, I’ll talk about it more. But it’s definitely something that kind of derailed my whole season and kept me derailed for a long time. Still, to this day, it’s still something I deal with every single day. I actually got a phone call just now about it.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 3, 2022
“We had a great year. We were one shot from the [NBA] Finals,” he said of a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt in the final seconds of Game 7 against the Celtics. But last season, he said, was unlike the ones that came before, as he dealt with the family issue off the court. “You have to be strong-minded and you have to be able to say,’OK, this is one thing but when I’m able to get out here and I’m able to do this other thing, let me turn it off a little bit.’ But it’s very tough, because as soon as you’re done [with] the activity or whatever you’re doing to take your mind from the thing, then it’s right back to it.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 3, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry on the late great Bill Russell: “He meant a lot to the African American community. He was one of the guys who stood up & pushed for African Americans to have more freedom & more say… We wish he was still here because we want to show him more love & give him more flowers” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / August 3, 2022
