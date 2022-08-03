Lakers favorites to land Kyrie Irving if he leaves Brooklyn

There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Kean University
7pm
More than a Run H.S Allstar Game
Catch you there A11Even Tribe ♾ – 9:48 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
August 4th Kean University
♾A11Even instagram.com/p/CgwlmAHOZjP/… – 12:17 PM
More on this storyline
Here’s what Irving wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet saying that he’s “gassing up” ahead of the new season: “I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 30, 2022
“Kyrie Irving opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “In his mind, he’s playing next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant.” -via FOXSports.com / July 30, 2022
Kyrie Irving: I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 30, 2022
