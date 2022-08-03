Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam looks absolutely spectacular

Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on Pascal Siakam’s summer: “Looks absolutely spectacular. You sit there and you watch him work out, his athleticism is electric, his focus, his shot is smooth and soft. He looks great.”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Dave McMenamin: Former Bruin and current Raptors assistant coach Rico Hines is opening up his summer runs at UCLA today. The first game on the main court features James Harden, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/nQdxBvLwoL -via Twitter @mcten / August 1, 2022
In the aftermath of Charania’s report, several league sources who spoke with The Athletic believe the Nets are looking to drive the market and avoid the kerfuffle of Durant no-showing for training camp. Toronto has thus far kept Scottie Barnes out of a Durant deal, just as the Celtics are making Jayson Tatum untouchable. The Raptors could offer some combination of Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, Jr., and OG Anunoby, and Brooklyn may want to get all of them with plenty of draft capital as well. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022
Vivek Jacob: I’m guessing Pascal disagrees 🧐🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/KAIX54Qxmk -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / July 14, 2022
