Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam looks absolutely spectacular

Dave McMenamin: Former Bruin and current Raptors assistant coach Rico Hines is opening up his summer runs at UCLA today. The first game on the main court features James Harden, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/nQdxBvLwoL -via Twitter @mcten / August 1, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on Pascal Siakam’s summer: “Looks absolutely spectacular. You sit there and you watch him work out, his athleticism is electric, his focus, his shot is smooth and soft. He looks great.”Source: Twitter @JLew1050

