Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski won't play Eurobasket with Serbia

Nikola Jokic is excited to return to the Serbia national team but head coach Svetislav Pesic is dealing with other problems heading to the 2022 EuroBasket and the preceding 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. “For [Aleksej] Pokusevski and [Nikola] Jovic, we did not get permission from their teams,” the senior national team selector revealed regarding the players of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat, respectively, “The teams want the players to work there and get ready for the new season.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It makes sense why the Miami Heat didn’t allow Nikola Jovic to join Serbian National Team. Heat want to make him an important part of their rotation and it’s very crucial for Jovic to work with the team during the off-season and preparation. He’ll take opportunites. #heatculture – 9:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic will not be able to help Serbia in the upcoming EuroBasket 👀
Head coach Svetislav Pesic revealed the reason why the young NBA players will not join the team:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic are ruled out by Serbia #EuroBasket #FIBA
“We did not get permission from their teams” – Svetislav Pesic
Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Nikola Jovic did not practice today because of a quad issue. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 11, 2022
StatMuse: Nikola Jovic today: 25 PTS 9 REB 9-16 FG 5-7 3P MVP performance in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/QdXk48cfyW -via Twitter @statmuse / July 5, 2022
