Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski won't play Eurobasket with Serbia

Nikola Jokic is excited to return to the Serbia national team but head coach Svetislav Pesic is dealing with other problems heading to the 2022 EuroBasket and the preceding 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. “For [Aleksej] Pokusevski and [Nikola] Jovic, we did not get permission from their teams,” the senior national team selector revealed regarding the players of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat, respectively, “The teams want the players to work there and get ready for the new season.”Source: EuroHoops.net