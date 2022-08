Reggie Jackson on time with Detroit: 'I really was gonna retire'

“When I was in Detroit, for myself, it was fun,” Reggie Jackson said. “The organization wasn’t… They didn’t have a lot of success. We made the playoffs when I got there. At the same time, I went through a lot of injuries. So like I said, going through the doubt, the naysayers, the criticism from fans. It really started making me question myself. It actually made me to the point where… Hopefully… Don’t let anybody ever do this to you in life, but take the fun out of the things that you love to do. Because I really was gonna retire.” Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points