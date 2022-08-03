Reggie Jackson: Tyron Lue is the best coach in league

“I think we’ve had some special years,” Reggie Jackson told ClutchPoints. “The last couple years have been fun. The front office has been doing a great job of acclimating as much as time as we can. I think we have the best coach in the league, like I always say, in Tyronn Lue, so he’s gonna find a way to make it all work. I think when things are all good, we all have one goal in mind and that’s to try to be the ones that’s the last ones standing.
Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points
More on this storyline
“When I was in Detroit, for myself, it was fun,” Reggie Jackson said. “The organization wasn’t… They didn’t have a lot of success. We made the playoffs when I got there. At the same time, I went through a lot of injuries. So like I said, going through the doubt, the naysayers, the criticism from fans. It really started making me question myself. It actually made me to the point where… Hopefully… Don’t let anybody ever do this to you in life, but take the fun out of the things that you love to do. Because I really was gonna retire.” -via Clutch Points / August 3, 2022
Tomer Azarly: I asked John Wall about his Reggie Jackson comments years ago: “Me & Reggie been cool… We even talked about it when it came out. It was no hard feelings, no love lost. I know people are gonna bring it up & try to get something out of it but there’s nothing there to be found.” -via Twitter / July 10, 2022
