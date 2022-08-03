Rodney McGruder signed fully guaranteed deal with Pistons

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Detroit Pistons have signed guard Rodney McGruder to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal for the veteran minimum, @hoopshype has learned.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After signing Kevin Knox & Rodney McGruder, Detroit has 17 fully guaranteed deals:
M. Bagley III
S. Bey
A. Burks
C. Cunningham
H. Diallo
J. Duren
K. Hayes
J. Ivey
C. Joseph
K. Knox
S. Lee
I. Livers
R. McGruder
N. Noel
K. Olynyk
I. Stewart II
K. Walker
15 is regular season max. – 1:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons announce they’ve signed Kevin Knox and re-signed Rodney McGruder. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / August 2, 2022
Rod Beard: The #Pistons have 16 players under contract — one more than the 15 allowed — but there’s no need to fret. McGruder’s contract is likely nonguaranteed, and there’s still some roster movement possible (if you’ve been around Troy Weaver enough, you know that’s highly probable). -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / August 2, 2022
Keith Smith: The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guard Rodney McGruder, a league source tells @spotrac. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / August 2, 2022
