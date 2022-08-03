Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant: 'He's probably trying to get to a contender, it's easier that way'

ClutchPoints: “When you put a house together, you should live in it… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess…You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.” Shaq on Kevin Durant’s trade request
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant to sit down with #Nets owner Joe Tsai over trade request #nba nypost.com/2022/08/02/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @Jake Fischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will play
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @Jake Fischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will play
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should the Celtics go all-in for Kevin Durant? 🤔
Zach Lowe lays out the scenarios (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/yHG7YiWPtn pic.twitter.com/g0O96wSZno – 6:07 PM
Should the Celtics go all-in for Kevin Durant? 🤔
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New:
Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”
New:
Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
BREAKING NEWS from @Steve Bulpett …
Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.
Full story:
BREAKING NEWS from @Steve Bulpett …
Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.
Full story:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
5 PM ET today: Hosting an hour of NBA chat via @SpotifyLive alongside my pal @Gary Washburn of the @BostonGlobe. We’ll talk Bill Russell’s peerless career, Celtics/Kevin Durant and more.
5 PM ET today: Hosting an hour of NBA chat via @SpotifyLive alongside my pal @Gary Washburn of the @BostonGlobe. We’ll talk Bill Russell’s peerless career, Celtics/Kevin Durant and more.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Passan tweeting about the Soto trade.
Schefter tweeting about major punishment for the Dolphins.
Passan tweeting about the Soto trade.
Schefter tweeting about major punishment for the Dolphins.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike James reveals Kevin Durant called him before NBA Playoffs saying ‘Nets fitting to lose’ sportando.basketball/en/mike-james-… – 7:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James revealed Kevin Durant’s bad feeling about the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/uavDPZNktl – 3:46 AM
With stars like LeBron and KD’s careers coming to an end, the league is looking for that new face. Do you think you can be the face of the NBA? Anthony Edwards: Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022
Much of the NBA is settling in for a long wait on hold before the Kevin Durant situation is resolved. But one league executive believes there could soon be a chance for clarity at least. “What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the source told Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.” -via Heavy.com / August 2, 2022
Whether the intent of the meeting is to smooth over a relationship that suffered at least a hairline fracture when Durant, with four years left on his contract, asked to be traded is uncertain. “I don’t know,” said the exec. “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.” -via Heavy.com / August 2, 2022
