Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'If he wants to come back we'd love to have him'

But that last available guaranteed spot is being held for Andre Iguodala, who has yet to decide whether he will retire or return. As the calendar flips to August, the Warriors still aren’t rushing any decision. “I leave Andre alone,” Kerr said. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“After talking with him, I just couldn’t tell him no.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
StatMuse @statmuse
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Christian Clark @cclark_13
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
More on this storyline
Before his $500,000 fine for describing the NBA’s current luxury tax system as “incredibly penal” and “very unfair” on the Point Forward Podcast hosted by Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Warriors owner Joe Lacob made the argument directly to fellow team owners at the recent Board of Governors session during summer league in Las Vegas that tax penalties should be reduced when teams re-sign players they drafted, league sources say. Three of Golden State’s four highest-paid players (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) are Warriors draftees who have only played for one team. Because of the “repeater tax,” Golden State was charged $170 million in luxury tax alone last season and thus spent more than $340 million in salary and tax in winning the club’s fourth championship in eight seasons. Boston, beaten by the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals, spent nearly $140 million in salary and tax in 2021-22. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 22, 2022
Iguodala has stayed notably mum about retirement since the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win a fourth title in eight seasons last month. But on the most recent episode of the Point Forward, the podcast Iguodala hosts with Evan Turner, Golden State owner Joe Lacob tried his best at forcing the veteran into tipping his hand: Lacob: “So, are you coming back next year?” Iguodala: “Y’all want me to come back?” Turner: “Dre says he wants $28 million!” Lacob: “That he’s not getting, I can assure you…I gotta pay all these young guys, man!” -via Clutch Points / July 18, 2022
Lacob did expand on why why Golden State would welcome the oft-injured 38-year-old reserve back to The Bay with open arms, though: “By the way, this guy didn’t play very much I’m looking at on my screen, Andre here. But I think you had a huge impact,” he said. “That does not go without notice. Huge impact. I watch you on the sidelines, I watch you in the locker room, and that was part of our strategy, too, to get you back.” -via Clutch Points / July 18, 2022
