Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'If he wants to come back we'd love to have him'

Iguodala has stayed notably mum about retirement since the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win a fourth title in eight seasons last month. But on the most recent episode of the Point Forward, the podcast Iguodala hosts with Evan Turner, Golden State owner Joe Lacob tried his best at forcing the veteran into tipping his hand: Lacob: “So, are you coming back next year?” Iguodala: “Y’all want me to come back?” Turner: “Dre says he wants $28 million!” Lacob: “That he’s not getting, I can assure you…I gotta pay all these young guys, man!” -via Clutch Points / July 18, 2022