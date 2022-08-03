Suns signing Duane Washington Jr. to two-way deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On last Thursday’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we briefly talked about Duane Washington Jr. and what he might bring to the table for the Suns:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/AhXDabS2s8 – 9:24 PM
On last Thursday’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we briefly talked about Duane Washington Jr. and what he might bring to the table for the Suns:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/AhXDabS2s8 – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I had mentioned Duane Washington Jr. as a potential target for the Suns’ 15th roster spot last week (https://t.co/nmkPHzrfXM), so this is a very nice pickup on a two-way contract. Pouring salt in the wound on the Pacers with this one pic.twitter.com/CF62oYYUfg – 9:13 PM
I had mentioned Duane Washington Jr. as a potential target for the Suns’ 15th roster spot last week (https://t.co/nmkPHzrfXM), so this is a very nice pickup on a two-way contract. Pouring salt in the wound on the Pacers with this one pic.twitter.com/CF62oYYUfg – 9:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season. – 9:05 PM
Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season. – 9:05 PM
More on this storyline
The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. -via NBA.com / July 17, 2022
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce signing of guard R.J. Nembhard to a two-way contract. Joins forward Isaiah Mobley, who signed a two-way contract Saturday -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / July 3, 2022
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A native of Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Nebraska in 2021-22, starting all 31 games in which he appeared. The 6-7 guard/forward earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors and was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the media. McGowens led the Cornhuskers in scoring and ranked ninth in the Big Ten, while also ranking third in the conference in free-throw percentage (83.1%). -via NBA.com / July 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.