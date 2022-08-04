Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey is the most impressive young player I've ever had

Here’s what Doc Rivers had to say about Tyrese Maxey, including a hilarious anecdote about the 21-year-old’s offseason: “He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had, in 21 years of coaching. His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief. Many times already this summer, already two or three times, we’ve had to tell him to go sit down somewhere and go relax. “
Source: Adam Hermann @ NBC Sports
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As usual, Tyrese Maxey is in the gym #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jQW3ok1oAT – 12:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey is partnering with Nike, Watchbox, Colonial Nissan, Verizon, Keystone First, BioSteel, Dentistry for Life, and Wawa to help craft a fun and memorable community day. Each attendee will receive a t-shirt and signed autograph card. – 11:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey’s camps for boys and girls ages 7 to 12. The first camp takes place in Philadelphia on Saturday at William Penn Charter School. Maxey will be in attendance along with members of the Tyrese Maxey Foundation. – 11:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey on his decision to host the basketball camps: pic.twitter.com/hTTtUI2oBO – 11:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey to host three free youth basketball camps this summer.
givingbackflow pic.twitter.com/h86zJQSE7i – 11:43 AM
Tyrese Maxey to host three free youth basketball camps this summer.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers dismisses tampering charges against 76ers, “it’s not true” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/04/doc… – 10:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
So we know Joel Embiid is the NBA’s best center or second best, depending on who’s ranking him? But where does James Harden rank amongst PGs and the same for Tyrese Maxey amongst SGs? – 2:17 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
More Doc Rivers on Bill Russell: “All he did was win … and yet through all that, he still stood out more as a human being and as a person. That’s hard to do.” pic.twitter.com/tEZNtdfwSX – 4:14 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“He said something to me once … ‘If you can only be great and no one else on your team can be great, then you’re not a winner.'”
76ers head coach Doc Rivers joins NBA Today to remember the great Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/8w6Jj9983J – 4:13 PM
“He said something to me once … ‘If you can only be great and no one else on your team can be great, then you’re not a winner.'”
Doc Rivers: “He works with Sam Cassell and my son Spencer, they’re skill-developing coaches. He called Spencer two weeks ago because, I guess like Ros, he went on vacation. The difference, Ros, is this is the first vacation he’d ever been on in his entire life. That’s what he was telling us. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ He was like, ‘No, I’ve never been on vacation. He asked Spencer, ‘What do you do on vacation?’ True question, what do you do on vacation? And Spence was like, ‘You relax!’ And [Tyrese goes], ‘For how long? For how many days? We’re going for a week, I can’t relax for a week.'” -via NBC Sports / August 4, 2022
Austin Krell: Looks like Tyrese Maxey is going through some workouts with LeBron. (via chrisjohnsonhoops on IG) pic.twitter.com/Sm7naZriYi -via Twitter @NBAKrell / July 15, 2022
Tyrese Maxey: The NBA has to be the most entertaining league….. correct? -via Twitter @TyreseMaxey / June 30, 2022
