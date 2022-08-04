Jalen Rose on LeBron James: 'The Lakers know he ain't leaving now'

Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant that LeBron isn’t going anywhere. According to Rose, the Lakers know that they’re going to be able to keep LeBron in Hollywood beyond this season because of his family (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda): “They know he ain’t leaving now,” Rose said. “So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron is dead set on playing with Bronny. Right now he’s a fringe NBA prospect at best. Needs at least 3 years at a mid-major. That would be the 2026 NBA Draft. LeBron will be 42. Best case scenario is to go undrafted. Then sign a two-way with the South Bay Lakers. – 11:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James could sign an extension with the Lakers tomorrow. Or he could not. If he doesn’t, buckle up. It could fuel speculation about a third #Cavs go-around, something the organization would be open to — under the right terms.
LeBron James could sign an extension with the Lakers tomorrow. Or he could not. If he doesn’t, buckle up. It could fuel speculation about a third #Cavs go-around, something the organization would be open to — under the right terms.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could you see LeBron going back to Cleveland? 👀
Could you see LeBron going back to Cleveland? 👀
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James to #Cavs for a third time? His looming extension decision could end all the speculation — or fuel it even more
LeBron James to #Cavs for a third time? His looming extension decision could end all the speculation — or fuel it even more
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Remembering Bill Russell, a significant week for LeBron and the Lakers, the NBA’s tampering investigation into the Knicks, Sixers, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 11:25 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Will LeBron sign an extension this week? Unlikely, for several reasons. But if he doesn’t the speculation about an LA exit — and another reunion with Cleveland — will begin si.com/nba/2022/08/03… – 10:48 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NFT of Bronny throwing down the first alley oop from LeBron is going to smash every sports collectible record.
The NFT of Bronny throwing down the first alley oop from LeBron is going to smash every sports collectible record.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell’s No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell’s No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is available now at @getcallin.
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is available now at @getcallin.
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST ($): How Athletes Repel the Public On Brittney Griner. There’s a lot in this topic, I think. Athlete/public disconnect, blindness to sovereignty, LeBron’s PR failures and yes, the ESPYs houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-athletes… – 2:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Cavaliers “not proceeding with the intention” of signing LeBron nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/02/rep… – 1:28 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Two things are true: LeBron James wants to finish his career playing with Bronny. And, the Pelicans (David Griffin) have the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick. How does that impact LeBron’s decision on his contract extension, which he can get Thursday? theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… – 10:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most transition PPG in 2022:
8.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7.4 — LeBron James
Most transition PPG in 2022:
8.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7.4 — LeBron James
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles in the Finals:
11 — LeBron James
8 — Magic Johnson
3 — Draymond Green
Most triple-doubles in the Finals:
11 — LeBron James
8 — Magic Johnson
3 — Draymond Green
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
On Thursday, August 4th, LeBron James will officially become eligible to sign a 2-year $97.1M extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will be eligible to sign it any day until June 30, 2023.
His 2 realistic options:
– Don’t sign it & become a FA next summer
On Thursday, August 4th, LeBron James will officially become eligible to sign a 2-year $97.1M extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will be eligible to sign it any day until June 30, 2023.
His 2 realistic options:
– Don’t sign it & become a FA next summer
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James extension: Answering six questions you need to know as Lakers star nears eligibility for new deal
LeBron James extension: Answering six questions you need to know as Lakers star nears eligibility for new deal
More on this storyline
Jalen Rose: “We always think about it as LeBron James the superstar, not always LeBron James the father, the dad, the human being. I don’t think he’s gonna necessarily wanna uproot to go play somewhere else.” -via Clutch Points / August 4, 2022
With halftime lasting 15 minutes and 50 seconds, the studio crew of Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose (joined by Magic Johnson for Game 1) got just a measly three minutes and 15 seconds of air time. Normally, Adrian Wojnarowski is part of the crew, but he missed Game 1 because of COVID-19. -via Sports Illustrated / June 6, 2022
Kyrie Irving, who was basically a part-time player for the Nets this season, received a lone vote for the All-NBA Third Team. The man, nay culprit, who did the deed owned up to it – former NBA star Jalen Rose. “I need to fall on the sword. Because I’m the lone person who voted Kyrie Irving 3rd Team All-NBA,” Rose admitted to voting for the Nets guard. “I’m the lone person to do that. I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him 3rd team. And I’m glad it didn’t cost Trae Young his spot cause he deserved it more.” -via Clutch Points / May 26, 2022
Jake Fischer on potential LeBron James’ return to Cleveland: It was it was explained to me that a reunion from Cleveland side of things would have to be on shared terms and not what it was back in 2014. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2022
Jake Fischer: Cleveland would be open to a LeBron return. But it does seem like the Cavaliers made it very clear. I don’t know how they did, because obviously, these things are sensitive and delicate. But I mean, the word I got was very clear, I’m sure if I heard it, that same thing was communicated to the necessary people through the appropriate channels, that Cleveland would really only be open to that on a deal or a situation that made sense for everyone, whether it be adding LeBron as a piece into this rebuild, not, you know, handing over the keys like they had done in the past. So I’m curious to see if there ever would be a way to make all that happen. And I am skeptical. That would be if LeBron is still playing at this level and still in such a championship or bust mentality. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2022
