LeBron James, Rob Pelinka meet to discuss contract extension

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue.
LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue. – 5:06 PM
Latest @BleacherReport How LeBron’s Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future bleacherreport.com/articles/10044… – 2:20 PM
How LeBron James playing alongside Bronny connects with Lakers extension — which they can offer today, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… – 11:42 AM
LeBron James is eligible as of today for a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth nearly $100 million.
Family at heart of decision for LeBron on Lakers’ contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/04/fam… – 8:50 AM
LeBron James is now eligible to sign a 2 year $97.1M extension with the Lakers.
Here are the options for James and the financial implication in LA, with or without a new contract.
LeBron is dead set on playing with Bronny. Right now he’s a fringe NBA prospect at best. Needs at least 3 years at a mid-major. That would be the 2026 NBA Draft. LeBron will be 42. Best case scenario is to go undrafted. Then sign a two-way with the South Bay Lakers. – 11:35 PM
LeBron James could sign an extension with the Lakers tomorrow. Or he could not. If he doesn’t, buckle up. It could fuel speculation about a third #Cavs go-around, something the organization would be open to — under the right terms.
Could you see LeBron going back to Cleveland? 👀
LeBron James to #Cavs for a third time? His looming extension decision could end all the speculation — or fuel it even more
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Remembering Bill Russell, a significant week for LeBron and the Lakers, the NBA’s tampering investigation into the Knicks, Sixers, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 11:25 AM
Column: Will LeBron sign an extension this week? Unlikely, for several reasons. But if he doesn’t the speculation about an LA exit — and another reunion with Cleveland — will begin si.com/nba/2022/08/03… – 10:48 AM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Will Lebron extend for 2 more years?
-Can Lebron pressure the LakeShow to trade Russ?
-If Russ stays, would he come off the bench?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @The Athletic
The NFT of Bronny throwing down the first alley oop from LeBron is going to smash every sports collectible record.
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell’s No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is available now at @getcallin.
NEW POST ($): How Athletes Repel the Public On Brittney Griner. There’s a lot in this topic, I think. Athlete/public disconnect, blindness to sovereignty, LeBron’s PR failures and yes, the ESPYs houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/how-athletes… – 2:57 PM
Report: Cavaliers “not proceeding with the intention” of signing LeBron nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/02/rep… – 1:28 PM
Two things are true: LeBron James wants to finish his career playing with Bronny. And, the Pelicans (David Griffin) have the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick. How does that impact LeBron’s decision on his contract extension, which he can get Thursday? theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… – 10:41 AM
Most transition PPG in 2022:
8.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7.4 — LeBron James
Most triple-doubles in the Finals:
11 — LeBron James
8 — Magic Johnson
3 — Draymond Green
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: James, entering his 20th NBA season, has until June 30 to sign the extension before becoming an unrestricted free agent -via Twitter @mcten / August 4, 2022
LeBron James has three options with the Lakers’ extension offer: 1) Ignore it, don’t sign it, and become a free agent next summer. 2) Sign it for the full two years and lock himself in with the Lakers until age 40. 3) Sign for one additional year, or one year with a player option for the second year (a 1+1). Option 3 keeps LeBron settled in Los Angeles but with flexibility if and when Bronny enters the NBA in another market. Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush. And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better. -via NBC Sports / August 4, 2022
The window for LeBron James and the Lakers to extend his contract with the organization opened Thursday amid an offseason full of change for the franchise. The Lakers, who have already replaced their head coach and approached free agency with a completely different strategy, can now negotiate up to a two-year extension with James worth approximately $97 million in addition to the $44.5 million he’s set to make in the final year of his current deal. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022
