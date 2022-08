Sources expect LeBron James to sign a two-year extension with Lakers with player option on Year 2

LeBron James has three options with the Lakers’ extension offer: 1) Ignore it, don’t sign it, and become a free agent next summer. 2) Sign it for the full two years and lock himself in with the Lakers until age 40. 3) Sign for one additional year, or one year with a player option for the second year (a 1+1). Option 3 keeps LeBron settled in Los Angeles but with flexibility if and when Bronny enters the NBA in another market. Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush. And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports