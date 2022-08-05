Goran Dragic to play in EuroBasket

August 5, 2022

Slovenia will feature Goran Dragic in the 2022 EuroBasket. The new point guard of the Chicago Bulls announced his participation via a post shared on social media Friday. Dragic, 36, was included in the preliminary list recently released by the Basketball Federation of Slovenia. “I’m back,” he wrote echoing Michael Jordan’s 1995 statement and removing the initial asterisk regarding his participation. Sharing the court once more with Luka Doncic is coming up for the Dragon.
