Goran Dragic to play in EuroBasket

Slovenia will feature Goran Dragic in the 2022 EuroBasket. The new point guard of the Chicago Bulls announced his participation via a post shared on social media Friday. Dragic, 36, was included in the preliminary list recently released by the Basketball Federation of Slovenia. “I’m back,” he wrote echoing Michael Jordan’s 1995 statement and removing the initial asterisk regarding his participation. Sharing the court once more with Luka Doncic is coming up for the Dragon.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Goran Dragic eager for more international action with Slovenia #EuroBasket #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 10:26 AM
BREAKING: Goran Dragic eager for more international action with Slovenia #EuroBasket #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 10:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
There is some exciting news for Slovenian basketball fans.
Goran Dragic’s decision has been announced 😎
basketnews.com/news-176101-go… – 10:20 AM
There is some exciting news for Slovenian basketball fans.
Goran Dragic’s decision has been announced 😎
basketnews.com/news-176101-go… – 10:20 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Dragic and Drummond on board, the Bulls have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster. + 1 2-way (Justin Lewis) and 1 Exhibit-10 (Javon Freeman-Liberty). Which means there’s 1 2-way open spot to fullfill the 2022-23 season roster. They added size and experience. #BullsNation – 5:11 PM
With Dragic and Drummond on board, the Bulls have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster. + 1 2-way (Justin Lewis) and 1 Exhibit-10 (Javon Freeman-Liberty). Which means there’s 1 2-way open spot to fullfill the 2022-23 season roster. They added size and experience. #BullsNation – 5:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chicago Bulls announced the signing of Goran Dragic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:34 PM
Chicago Bulls announced the signing of Goran Dragic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:34 PM
More on this storyline
Goran Dragic: I’M BACK ….. 🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮 #TheDragon 🐲🔥 @kzs_si @EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/ebV1VnnqM6 -via Twitter @Goran_Dragic / August 5, 2022
Goran Dragic signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.91M contract with the Chicago Bulls. -via HoopsHype / August 3, 2022
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed guard Goran Dragić. -via NBA.com / August 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.