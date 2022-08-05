Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford: There are so many things I didn’t know that I’m giving to him and my team. That’s part of our routine. We feel ready for whatever movement might come. When you’re on the court, you’re just reacting. When you’re young, you think you can never get hurt. You’re like: “Get hurt? I just grew a new muscle. I don’t get hurt.” I don’t want them to overthink it and scare them. But I want it in the back of their mind and just introduce them to how to take care of their body. It’s so important. I would’ve played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Jamal Crawford on Nuggets’ Bones Hyland:
“Bones has that infectious personality. You can tell he has a certain joy when he is playing … He may be another guy we get out to the [Seattle] ProAm this summer.”
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/RklAHHjark | @Jamal Crawford @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/nGuWEd0dI1 – 10:12 AM
Jamal Crawford on Nuggets’ Bones Hyland:
“Bones has that infectious personality. You can tell he has a certain joy when he is playing … He may be another guy we get out to the [Seattle] ProAm this summer.”
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/RklAHHjark | @Jamal Crawford @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/nGuWEd0dI1 – 10:12 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I spoke to NBA legend Jamal Crawford about his Pro-Am league in Seattle, what Paolo Banchero means to Seattle, comparisons to Bones Hyland, and his best advice for playing a long professional career.
Read the full interview: bit.ly/3Q4ugHY | @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover – 8:55 AM
I spoke to NBA legend Jamal Crawford about his Pro-Am league in Seattle, what Paolo Banchero means to Seattle, comparisons to Bones Hyland, and his best advice for playing a long professional career.
Read the full interview: bit.ly/3Q4ugHY | @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover – 8:55 AM
More on this storyline
Bryan Kalbrosky: The idea of you playing even longer is a scary thought, man. Jamal Crawford: Well, Bryan. Let’s look at it like this, B. I scored 51 points off the bench in my lastofficial game. I was 39 years old. I averaged more than 31 points and almost 6 assists in the month of April that season. That was the highest scoring month of my career. We won half the games that month, and we didn’t win very many games in Phoenix that season. I know it was the end of the season, but that showed that I could have performed at least for another year. For sure. -via For The Win / August 5, 2022
Bryan Kalbrosky: What’s next for basketball in Seattle? You can clearly see the hunger there. Jamal Crawford: Over the last 10 or 15 years, the rest of the country is starting to take notice. But the next generation is coming up and we have to push that generation. On a wider scale, hopefully, we get the Sonics back. As a kid, I actually worked in Key Arena, which is now Climate Pledge Arena. I would bring up food from the basement to the concession stand. I would make the 10-minute trip a 30-minute trip because I was watching Sonics games. It fueled the dream of being on that court. The kids in this generation don’t have that. That’s why the ProAm is so important and why getting the Sonics back is so important. I want them to connect to that and cultivate their dreams. -via For The Win / August 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.