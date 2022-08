Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Bryan Kalbrosky: What’s next for basketball in Seattle? You can clearly see the hunger there. Jamal Crawford: Over the last 10 or 15 years, the rest of the country is starting to take notice. But the next generation is coming up and we have to push that generation. On a wider scale, hopefully, we get the Sonics back. As a kid, I actually worked in Key Arena, which is now Climate Pledge Arena. I would bring up food from the basement to the concession stand. I would make the 10-minute trip a 30-minute trip because I was watching Sonics games. It fueled the dream of being on that court. The kids in this generation don’t have that. That’s why the ProAm is so important and why getting the Sonics back is so important. I want them to connect to that and cultivate their dreams. -via For The Win / August 5, 2022