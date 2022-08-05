Jazz seeking bigger trade package than Rudy Gobert for Donovan Mitchell

According to multiple NBA executives who’ve spoken to the Jazz about trading for Donovan Mitchell, Utah is seeking as many draft picks as possible and isn’t prioritizing win-now players. Utah is looking to land a bigger haul for Mitchell than the Rudy Gobert trade that netted four first-round picks and 2022 first-rounder Walker Kessler from Minnesota, league sources told HoopsHype. There’s a belief it’ll take five or even six first-round draft picks to land Mitchell.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:04 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell joins me in-studio for an hour on today’s show
– The Rudy Gobert addition
– He and Ant next to KAT and Rudy
– Continuity + a contract year
– Playing for Chris Finch
– The West this year
– What they learned in the Memphis series
– Much more
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan… – 7:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rudy Gobert in 2022:
With Donovan Mitchell
— 15.1 PPG
— 14.8 RPG
— 70.8 FG%
Without Donovan Mitchell
— 18.6 PPG
— 13.6 RPG
— 73.5 FG%
Predict his 2022/23 statline. pic.twitter.com/hgJDrThgw9 – 3:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Why are Jazz trying to trade Donovan Mitchell? He reportedly was leaving anyway nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/04/why… – 3:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, Barrett shouldn’t be included in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highlight Donovan Mitchell posted to his IG this morning: pic.twitter.com/OHpeoEf0yR – 10:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
This summer, Joel Embiid couldn’t make it to the French NT. But what about the next tournaments?
NBA players Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert & coach Vincent Collet express their feelings about the All-Star center joining them in the near future 🤔
basketnews.com/news-175981-fr… – 12:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Been to a lot of barbecues, parades, and weddings recently. I have many casual Jazz fan friends and family who are confused.
Why did the Jazz trade Rudy Gobert? Why are they probably gonna trade Donovan Mitchell?
I wrote this article to send to them. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:06 AM
KAT said y’all are championship or bust team this year, you agree and why? Anthony Edwards: For sure. Adding Rudy puts that pressure on us. I agree with that. -via complex.com / August 2, 2022
Rudy Gobert, who could form a dream duo with the Sixers big man, is rather diplomatic. “He’s an incredible player. There are lots of things to think about. Joel is a unique player and we have a team that is already well-knit. A group that lives well together. You have to see how it might work for the group.” -via BasketNews / August 2, 2022
The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
Well, let’s start with this: the overwhelming feeling among league insiders is that Mitchell is likely to sign outside of Utah at the first available opportunity in 2025. Mitchell considers New York home. Mitchell has spent the majority of this offseason in New York this year. His skills trainer, Chris Brickley, operates out of a gym in the city. It makes sense that he’d be interested in living there full time. -via Salt Lake Tribune / August 3, 2022
There are other places he’s reportedly interested in — Miami being a candidate as well. There’s a sense that many in Mitchell’s team would prefer he play in a larger market than Utah. Such a market would likely earn him a bigger profile, and perhaps more money, from sponsors. -via Salt Lake Tribune / August 3, 2022
