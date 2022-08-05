Kyle Kuzma on Austin Reeves nicknames: 'Hillbilly Kobe is lit, that sh*t is fire'

Kyle Kuzma on Austin Reeves nicknames: 'Hillbilly Kobe is lit, that sh*t is fire'

Main Rumors

Kyle Kuzma on Austin Reeves nicknames: 'Hillbilly Kobe is lit, that sh*t is fire'

August 5, 2022- by

By |

ClutchPoints: Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ and ‘AR15’ nicknames: “Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them! Kyle Kuzma: “Hillbilly Kobe is lit… That sh*t is fire.” (via @Money23Green , @TheVolumeSports )
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Tough day for nats fans sheesh. – 1:44 PM

More on this storyline

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced NBA player Kyle Kuzma teamed up with PUMA to donate 100 basketballs and nets to be used in local parks. Swanson reached out to Kuzma because he is from Flint and the sheriff’s office has seen a lot of basketball nets that need to be replaced. -via WNEM TV 5 / July 21, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home