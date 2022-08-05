Kyrie Irving in a good place with the Nets?

After all of the comments, negotiations and trade discussions, is there any animosity between the Nets and their stars? If you are looking to read the tea leaves, Nets governor Joe Tsai recently endorsed a clip from the premier of Durant’s Point God documentary that included NYC point guards praising Irving. A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving returns to play in New Jersey, Brooklyn Nets post videos and photos: Is rapprochement inevitable? nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 11:05 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving returns to play in New Jersey, Brooklyn Nets post videos and photos: Is rapprochement inevitable? nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 11:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Kean University
7pm
More than a Run H.S Allstar Game
Catch you there A11Even Tribe ♾ – 9:48 AM
Kean University
7pm
More than a Run H.S Allstar Game
Catch you there A11Even Tribe ♾ – 9:48 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
August 4th Kean University
♾A11Even instagram.com/p/CgwlmAHOZjP/… – 12:17 PM
August 4th Kean University
♾A11Even instagram.com/p/CgwlmAHOZjP/… – 12:17 PM
More on this storyline
Kyrie Irving returned to play basketball in New Jersey on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets posted videos and photographs of the night and a rapprochement between the two sides appears in the making. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick School star hosted his “More Than A Run” All-Star Game before a big crowd at Kean University that included his Nets teammates Royce O’Neale, Kessler Edwards and David Duke. Perhaps more significantly, the Nets official Instagram account posted videos and photos of the night. -via Newark Star-Ledger / August 5, 2022
Nets Daily: Here’s a couple of screenshots from Nets official Instagram site. Net also posted videos of Irving at Kean. Something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly. pic.twitter.com/CtnefXL9b1 -via Twitter @NetsDaily / August 5, 2022
Kyrie Irving: What is truly happening with our Queen @brittneygriner @POTUS @VP ? Please give us an Update. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / August 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.