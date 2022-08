Kyrie Irving in a good place with the Nets?

After all of the comments, negotiations and trade discussions, is there any animosity between the Nets and their stars? If you are looking to read the tea leaves, Nets governor Joe Tsai recently endorsed a clip from the premier of Durant’s Point God documentary that included NYC point guards praising Irving. A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season Source: SportsNet New York