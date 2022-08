Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish

In earlier talks, Utah had expressed interest in a package that included Quentin Grimes, per SNY sources. I don’t know if the Knicks’ thinking has changed, but I know members of the organization felt Utah was asking for too much at the time. On Grimes, specifically, the organization values the second-year guard and top decision-makers had been unwilling to move him in previous trade talks, including in the Cam Reddish trade . -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022