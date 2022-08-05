Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish

The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
New York’s recently re-signed center Mitchell Robinson is ineligible to be traded before Dec. 15, creating another hurdle, but the presence of Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin on its roster seemingly gives Rose optionality when it comes to packaging promising young players with his array of picks, with Grimes believed to be at the top of Utah’s wish list. The Knicks’ most pressing fear appears to be: Don’t outbid yourself and end up being second-guessed leaguewide like Minnesota after what the Wolves gave up for Gobert. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
In earlier talks, Utah had expressed interest in a package that included Quentin Grimes, per SNY sources. I don’t know if the Knicks’ thinking has changed, but I know members of the organization felt Utah was asking for too much at the time. On Grimes, specifically, the organization values the second-year guard and top decision-makers had been unwilling to move him in previous trade talks, including in the Cam Reddish trade. -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022
In those conversations and prior ones, according to a source, the Jazz asked for a huge, essentially unprecedented return for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks can trade a maximum of eight first-round picks outright — the Jazz want a majority of those picks. They also asked for pick swaps down the road. Finally, they also asked for some combination of youngsters Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, and Cam Reddish. Grimes is perhaps the lead target among those players for Utah. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
