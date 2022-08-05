Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed three-team blockbuster deal involving Russell Westbrook

The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:04 AM
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:04 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport How LeBron’s Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future bleacherreport.com/articles/10044… – 2:20 PM
Latest @BleacherReport How LeBron’s Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future bleacherreport.com/articles/10044… – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Darvin Ham reportedly will have okay to bench Westbrook at end of games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/03/dar… – 7:34 PM
Darvin Ham reportedly will have okay to bench Westbrook at end of games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/03/dar… – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, according to league sources. (Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season). That could eventually extend to removing Westbrook from the starting lineup as well. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Juan Toscano-Anderson has the projected edge over Stanley Johnson, but that could change in training camp, according to league sources. With the fifth spot, Westbrook may have the advantage considering his status, but he may end up rotating with Troy Brown, Kendrick Nunn or Lonnie Walker, depending on how they’re shooting that night. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Bojan Bogdanovic, Derrick Rose, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.