Mike James says Stephen Curry is a ‘one-dimensional’ player

EuroLeague guard Mike James, who has had stints in the NBA with the Suns, Pelicans and Kevin Durant-led Nets, is one outspoken critic of Stephen Curry. Over the weekend, James joined the “Players Choice” podcast and shared a list of his current top five players in the NBA. The hosts noticed Curry was missing. “Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James said. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.”
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% in the playoffs all-time (minimum 4 3PA):
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Late last month, multiple people familiar with the Nets’ Kevin Durant talks were pessimistic about the possibility of a deal getting done in the near future. Part of the pessimism stemmed from the idea that, as of last month, there was little appetite in the market for teams to serve as a third or fourth team to facilitate a Durant trade. “No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),” one team remarked. -via SportsNet New York / August 5, 2022
James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not. James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not. -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 5, 2022
ClutchPoints: “When you put a house together, you should live in it… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess…You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.” Shaq on Kevin Durant’s trade request -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2022
In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on the latest episode of Dubs Talk, Dell Curry explained when he knew Steph was going to be an NBA All-Star. “Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star,” Dell told Poole. Dell said that the way Steph played the game, shot the ball, his focus on being a team player, and his willingness to keep progressing are what stood out to him. -via NBC Sports / August 2, 2022
Furthermore, Dell said that Steph’s 54-point outburst against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden during the 2012-13 NBA season gave his son the confidence to know that he was capable of having those huge scoring nights. “To do it in Madison Square Garden, it was just surreal,” Dell recalled. “A handful of guys have scored 50-plus in that type of atmosphere … that’s a tough atmosphere to play in. I think that was an ‘I’ve arrived in the NBA’ moment,” Dell concluded. -via NBC Sports / August 2, 2022
