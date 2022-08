Mike James says Stephen Curry is a ‘one-dimensional’ player

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on the latest episode of Dubs Talk, Dell Curry explained when he knew Steph was going to be an NBA All-Star. “Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star,” Dell told Poole. Dell said that the way Steph played the game, shot the ball, his focus on being a team player, and his willingness to keep progressing are what stood out to him. -via NBC Sports / August 2, 2022