Myles Turner wants to play with Tyrese Haliburton

Despite hearing his name in trade rumors, Turner loves Indiana and is excited to play with Tyrese Haliburton, who’d represent the first true pass-first point guard he’s played with on the Pacers, league sources told HoopsHype. Turner has also remained active in the Indiana community this summer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s a question I’ve been wondering: Why isn’t there more interest in Myles Turner? My dive into the most underrated player stuck in Deal Zone purgatory:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/my… – 9:52 AM
Here’s a question I’ve been wondering: Why isn’t there more interest in Myles Turner? My dive into the most underrated player stuck in Deal Zone purgatory:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/my… – 9:52 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Myles Turner “numb” to trade rumors swirling around him nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/02/myl… – 3:32 PM
Myles Turner “numb” to trade rumors swirling around him nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/02/myl… – 3:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pacers’ Myles Turner says he’s ‘finally numb’ to trade rumors amid talks of a potential Lakers deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/pacer… – 1:20 PM
Pacers’ Myles Turner says he’s ‘finally numb’ to trade rumors amid talks of a potential Lakers deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/pacer… – 1:20 PM
More on this storyline
Myles Turner: I didn’t look up what Tanzania was like on Google. I didn’t look up what Africa was like. I didn’t really even ask for people’s opinions. I just wanted to go into it super clear-headed. For me personally, with all this, the wildness that goes on with the season and offseason trade talk, I wanted to put all that behind me. Get off social media for a bit. Turn my phone off and not talk to anybody in the Western world. I was able just to be completely in the present and completely in the moment. And that was the most rewarding part for me. This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do this. He going to do that.’ I am finally numb to it, in a sense. So that’s another thing that I was proud of myself for as well. I was able to immerse myself in the experience of Africa as opposed to my own personal life or my own selfish reasons. -via Andscape / August 2, 2022
Myles Turner: My mentality was already just up and down with the dealing with the [foot] injury. Basically, that took me out for nearly half of last season. So, I was just yearning and looking for somewhere else to find some peace. And I feel like this trip was the perfect thing for it. I wasn’t necessarily using it for that, but that’s what it turned into. I’m very happy that I went, and I plan on going next couple of offseasons, too. I want to continue to make this a hopefully annual thing. -via Andscape / August 2, 2022
“(My favorite player) was definitely Kevin Durant growing up,” Myles Turner said. “He was one of the guy that obviously was at the University at Texas and I got to hoop with him when I went to the University just a random weekend playing pickup or whatnot. Stuff like that sticks with a kid. It definitely stuck with me, even to this day. So I know just coming out here and competing will stick with a lot of these kids out here.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 1, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Former Bruin and current Raptors assistant coach Rico Hines is opening up his summer runs at UCLA today. The first game on the main court features James Harden, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/nQdxBvLwoL -via Twitter @mcten / August 1, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: RIP Bill Russell. A legend in every sense of the word, on and off the floor🙏🏽 -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / July 31, 2022
Ayton had been enthusiastic about the possibility of pairing with talented young guard Tyrese Haliburton and becoming a centerpiece of the Pacers’ rebuild, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / July 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.