NBA execs monitoring Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley on trade market

Should Mitchell be traded, rival NBA executives believe a fire sale will happen immediately in Utah, signaling the start of a long-term rebuild. Playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley, with both players entering contract seasons, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:04 AM
The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
Mark Berman: Guard Patrick Beverley (@Patrick Beverley)on traded by @Minnesota Timberwolves to @Utah Jazz : “Surprised,no not in this business-Understood it-Never personal,always business. We did some great things in Minnesota.We kind of revamped the environment there.Gave the fans something to be happy about” pic.twitter.com/ElPMmkmf5T -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / July 27, 2022
Mark Berman: Guard Patrick Beverley(@Patrick Beverley)on playing for @Utah Jazz:”I don’t know.We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks – It’s a lot going on right now.We’ll c where the dust clears-Hopefully Donovan Mitchell stays&the; team is competitive.If that’s the case we’re very excited..” pic.twitter.com/fDaZewNTRh -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / July 27, 2022
Tony Jones: I know that there’s been interest on the market for Bojan Bogdanovic. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022
Tim MacMahon: I’ll say if the Jazz and Raptors do a trade, I think Bogdanovic would be the guy going to Toronto, not Donovan Mitchell. -via Spotify / July 15, 2022
