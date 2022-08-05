Rockets forward KJ Martin drawing interest on trade market

Finally, another Rockets player teams are monitoring on the trade market is KJ Martin, who has drawn interest following a reported trade request from Houston, according to The Athletic. Given Houston’s glut of forwards with rookies Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Jae’Sean Tate getting a significant pay raise in his new contract, there appears to be little playing time for Martin.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Jonathan Feigen: Among Rockets regulars at shootaround in Las Vegas this morning: Alperen Sengun, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, K.J. Martin. Imagine more will be in the front row at Thomas & Mack tonight. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / July 7, 2022
Houston also is in no rush to move on from third-year forward K.J. Martin. The Athletic reported that Martin had approached management in hopes of a trade, understanding the real possibility of a minutes crunch having three first-round picks ultimately turning into Smith, Eason and Washington. With Tate also now under a long-term contract, Martin is likely heading into a scenario where he’ll have to fight and claw for minutes in Silas’ rotation for the season. Martin’s frustrations are understandable to some degree, but the reality is Houston’s entire project is about young players developing and improving. There’s also the reality that Martin might need to mend some internal relationships in the coming weeks, assuming a trade doesn’t materialize. -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022
Adam Spolane: Rafael Stone: “K.J. (Martin) is an exceptionally nice young man. He’s one of my favorite NBA players ever. Relating to him on a day-in, day-out basis has been awesome, continues to be, and he’s improved at an awesome rate through his NBA career & I’m really, really happy w/him.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / June 21, 2022
