Rockets open to team friendly Kevin Porter extension?

Fellow backcourt teammate Kevin Porter Jr. has been a topic of discussion lately regarding a possible extension. In any extension scenario for Porter Jr., it would likely have to be a team-friendly deal, league sources told HoopsHype. Houston is prioritizing cap space for next summer. Considering Porter Jr.’s potential starter criteria qualifying offer would be around $8.5 million, it’s unlikely the Rockets would want to offer significantly more than that when they can go into restricted free agency with him next summer. It’s also worth noting the Rockets gave Porter Jr. a second chance after the Cavaliers waived him, and he went unclaimed following a locker room outburst.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype