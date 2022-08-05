Rockets open to team friendly Kevin Porter extension?

Fellow backcourt teammate Kevin Porter Jr. has been a topic of discussion lately regarding a possible extension. In any extension scenario for Porter Jr., it would likely have to be a team-friendly deal, league sources told HoopsHype. Houston is prioritizing cap space for next summer. Considering Porter Jr.’s potential starter criteria qualifying offer would be around $8.5 million, it’s unlikely the Rockets would want to offer significantly more than that when they can go into restricted free agency with him next summer. It’s also worth noting the Rockets gave Porter Jr. a second chance after the Cavaliers waived him, and he went unclaimed following a locker room outburst.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Now that Jalen Green will be wearing number 4:
Kevin Porter Jr. wore the #4 in high school, in college and with the Cavaliers. Danuel House had it when KPJ was traded to Houston, but after the locker room incident in Cleveland, KPJ was in no position to ask for anyone’s number. – 1:38 PM
Now that Jalen Green will be wearing number 4:
Kevin Porter Jr. wore the #4 in high school, in college and with the Cavaliers. Danuel House had it when KPJ was traded to Houston, but after the locker room incident in Cleveland, KPJ was in no position to ask for anyone’s number. – 1:38 PM
More on this storyline
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the organization have mutual interest in a contract extension before the start of the 2022-23 season, sources said. Porter, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is entering the final season of his rookie deal. He joined the Rockets on Jan. 29, 2021, and has made progress over the past two years in Houston. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022
Hi, Kelly! Thanks for all the Rockets reporting. I was wondering if you’d heard anything about KPJ’s situation? Do you think the front office might be considering giving out an early extension offer, or do you believe they’re more likely to let the season play out? — Paul R. Kelly Iko: Thanks Paul. As we’ve reported before, Porter’s representation and Houston spoke earlier in the summer about getting something done. But if we have a good read on how Houston operates, and I think we do by now, I’d be surprised if they gave out an early extension. They have until the beginning of next season to do so, but the Rockets can always just let that deadline pass and make Porter a restricted free agent in 2023. It certainly behooves them, flexibility-wise, to do so. -via The Athletic / July 22, 2022
Zach Lowe: Kevin Porter, Jr. is the wildcard to me. He’s up for an extension. I’ve heard there have been some very, very, very, very, very, very, very preliminary talks about talking at some point in the future, but some openness to a deal there. Tim MacMahon: I think there are mixed opinions internally. And, you know, frankly, externally the opinion I get most often is the Rockets should not give him an extension. -via ESPN / July 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.