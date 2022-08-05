Teams don't want to facilitate a Kevin Durant trade

Late last month, multiple people familiar with the Nets’ Kevin Durant talks were pessimistic about the possibility of a deal getting done in the near future. Part of the pessimism stemmed from the idea that, as of last month, there was little appetite in the market for teams to serve as a third or fourth team to facilitate a Durant trade. “No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),” one team remarked.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There continues to be a lot of pessimism about a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future.
“No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),” one team told @Ian Begley. sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 12:53 AM
There continues to be a lot of pessimism about a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future.
“No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),” one team told @Ian Begley. sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 12:53 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant will reportedly meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week.
@Eddie Johnson tells @Rick Kamla that Durant has earned the right to express any concerns he might have in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/5m1C2jNyBq – 7:56 PM
Kevin Durant will reportedly meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week.
@Eddie Johnson tells @Rick Kamla that Durant has earned the right to express any concerns he might have in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/5m1C2jNyBq – 7:56 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Got together with the @The Ringer crew to work out the most interesting outcomes of KD’s trade request: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/3/2… – 12:22 PM
Got together with the @The Ringer crew to work out the most interesting outcomes of KD’s trade request: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/3/2… – 12:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.
@Frank Isola on why a trade with Kevin Durant has not happened yet.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/MryTWDTHgm – 10:48 AM
Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.
@Frank Isola on why a trade with Kevin Durant has not happened yet.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/MryTWDTHgm – 10:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/03/rum… – 8:48 AM
Rumor: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/03/rum… – 8:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant to sit down with #Nets owner Joe Tsai over trade request #nba nypost.com/2022/08/02/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:13 PM
Kevin Durant to sit down with #Nets owner Joe Tsai over trade request #nba nypost.com/2022/08/02/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @Jake Fischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will play
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/j… – 6:52 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast: I’m joined by the terrific @Jake Fischer to discuss the latest between #Cavs & Collin Sexton, what makes the situation so complicated and the most likely outcome. We also hit on LeBron’s upcoming decision & where KD will play
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/j… – 6:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should the Celtics go all-in for Kevin Durant? 🤔
Zach Lowe lays out the scenarios (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/yHG7YiWPtn pic.twitter.com/g0O96wSZno – 6:07 PM
Should the Celtics go all-in for Kevin Durant? 🤔
Zach Lowe lays out the scenarios (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/yHG7YiWPtn pic.twitter.com/g0O96wSZno – 6:07 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New:
Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”
bit.ly/3cQ0Tu4 – 4:14 PM
New:
Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”
bit.ly/3cQ0Tu4 – 4:14 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
BREAKING NEWS from @Steve Bulpett …
Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.
Full story:
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 4:08 PM
BREAKING NEWS from @Steve Bulpett …
Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.
Full story:
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 4:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
5 PM ET today: Hosting an hour of NBA chat via @SpotifyLive alongside my pal @Gary Washburn of the @BostonGlobe. We’ll talk Bill Russell’s peerless career, Celtics/Kevin Durant and more.
But first: Soon publishing the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza at marcstein.substack.com. – 12:45 PM
5 PM ET today: Hosting an hour of NBA chat via @SpotifyLive alongside my pal @Gary Washburn of the @BostonGlobe. We’ll talk Bill Russell’s peerless career, Celtics/Kevin Durant and more.
But first: Soon publishing the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza at marcstein.substack.com. – 12:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Passan tweeting about the Soto trade.
Schefter tweeting about major punishment for the Dolphins.
We need Woj to drop a KD or Mitchell trade ASAP for the trifecta. – 12:04 PM
Passan tweeting about the Soto trade.
Schefter tweeting about major punishment for the Dolphins.
We need Woj to drop a KD or Mitchell trade ASAP for the trifecta. – 12:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike James reveals Kevin Durant called him before NBA Playoffs saying ‘Nets fitting to lose’ sportando.basketball/en/mike-james-… – 7:16 AM
Mike James reveals Kevin Durant called him before NBA Playoffs saying ‘Nets fitting to lose’ sportando.basketball/en/mike-james-… – 7:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James revealed Kevin Durant’s bad feeling about the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/uavDPZNktl – 3:46 AM
Mike James revealed Kevin Durant’s bad feeling about the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/uavDPZNktl – 3:46 AM
More on this storyline
EuroLeague guard Mike James, who has had stints in the NBA with the Suns, Pelicans and Kevin Durant-led Nets, is one outspoken critic of Stephen Curry. Over the weekend, James joined the “Players Choice” podcast and shared a list of his current top five players in the NBA. The hosts noticed Curry was missing. “Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James said. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 5, 2022
James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not. James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not. -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 5, 2022
ClutchPoints: “When you put a house together, you should live in it… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess…You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.” Shaq on Kevin Durant’s trade request -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.