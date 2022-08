Teams don't want to facilitate a Kevin Durant trade

EuroLeague guard Mike James, who has had stints in the NBA with the Suns, Pelicans and Kevin Durant-led Nets, is one outspoken critic of Stephen Curry. Over the weekend, James joined the “Players Choice” podcast and shared a list of his current top five players in the NBA. The hosts noticed Curry was missing. “Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James said. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 5, 2022