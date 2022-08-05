Training camp a 'soft deadline' for Russell Westbrook trade?

Now, to the second question, there will come a time in which the Lakers have to decide if they’re willing to continue to play hardball and risk missing their window to trade Russell Westbrook. There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Who says no?
Knicks get:
Donovan Mitchell
Lakers get:
Mike Conley
Patrick Beverley
Rudy Gay
Evan Fournier
Jazz get:
Russell Westbrook
Talen Horton-Tucker
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
Quentin Grimes
(3 1sts in 2023
2025 1st
2027 1st) via Knicks
(2027 1st
2029 1st) via Lakers – 5:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Part 2 of this week’s mailbag;
— Russell Westbrook trades
— Expectations for Darvin Ham
— The Lakers’ title odds
— Starting and bench lineups
— Roles for THT, Lonnie Walker IV, Mad Christie
— And more
theathletic.com/3476573/2022/0… – 3:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/05/rep… – 12:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:04 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport How LeBron’s Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future bleacherreport.com/articles/10044… – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Darvin Ham reportedly will have okay to bench Westbrook at end of games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/03/dar… – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New Lakers mailbag:
— Kyrie Irving
— The Pacers deal
— The best FA addition
— The projected closing lineup
— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook
— And much more
theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, according to league sources. (Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season). That could eventually extend to removing Westbrook from the starting lineup as well. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
