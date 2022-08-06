Jayson Tatum addresses trade rumors

How do you feel if you ever see your name in a trade rumor? Is that something you think of as a compliment? Does it ever get annoying? How do you deal with that? Jayson Tatum: That’s the world we live in, right? It always comes from an anonymous source. But it always makes ESPN or Twitter or whatever, and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it, and I guess that’s the idea. They got what they wanted out of the deal, for people to talk about it and make speculations.
Source: Justin Quinn @ Celtics Wire
Jayson Tatum shows no mercy to son Deuce at basketball camp
Random thoughts on big men, tampering, and Deuce Tatum's growing star
Jayson Tatum: If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you drive yourself crazy. I think that’s just something that you have to learn just to keep your own sanity and your own peace. They will literally say anything, and some of it might be true, and there are other things that just couldn’t be further from the truth. But, the average fan at home doesn’t know the difference, and they just might believe whatever they see. And it doesn’t help that people on the sports talk shows are talking about it every day and we don’t know who said it, so just control what you can control. That’s what I always live by. -via Celtics Wire / August 6, 2022
Jayson Tatum: Always first and foremost taking care of my body, in the weight room working on my legs and making sure my core (is good), changing my diet, trying to eat better. The basketball stuff is easier to figure out, I’ve been doing it so long. I think your body is what keeps you up here. Celtics Wire: How’s the shoulder injury from the Finals doing? Feeling any better? Jayson Tatum: Yeah, it feels a lot better, it got a lot of time to rest that it needed. So, it definitely felt a lot better. -via Celtics Wire / August 6, 2022
