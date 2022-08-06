Knicks don't want to trade Derrick Rose

Tony Jones: The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose. He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
“It’s always tough in a business when you play for so many years with the same guys,” Gibson, who played for three different teams with Thibodeau and Derrick Rose, told the Daily News. “A lot of blessings. A lot of ups and downs. Even when I made my decision, the phone call me and Thibs had, it was great.” -via New York Daily News / July 18, 2022
In order to complete a trade, the Jazz would need to acquire a larger salary back from the Knicks as well. Julius Randle, though, would likely not be that piece — Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose are more likely, a source said. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
Main Rumors, Tom Thibodeau, Trade, Derrick Rose, Donovan Mitchell, Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.