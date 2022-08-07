Christian Wood talks trade to Dallas

Make no mistake, though: Much as Wood seemed to revel in the chance to take a breather and hang with young fans, he said he’s wholly focused on the possibilities that lie ahead with his tenure on the Mavs. “It’s a great opportunity for me and for this organization to try and take that next step,” Christian Wood said. “I just want to win games. My main objective is to try and get to the Finals.”
Source: Pete Freedman @ wfaa.com
“I’m still counting my blessings and happy to be here,” he said. Specifically, the 6-foot-9 center was speaking about being a Maverick. But on Thursday, that gratitude could also extend to his time with the kids he got to work out with in Plano. “I was once that little kid that would look up to NBA players and hope that he would sign my shoe or hope that I would be able to meet him in person,” he said. “With kids, I can be myself and I can be a kid myself. So it’s fun.” -via wfaa.com / August 7, 2022
“I think (Wood is) going to surprise a lot of people,” Cuban told Mavs.com. “I think he’s a lot better than advertised. -via mavs.com / July 13, 2022
