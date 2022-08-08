Hawks add Trent Forrest

JD Shaw: The Hawks have signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest has a new NBA team https://t.co/3s78y2JVCU pic.twitter.com/QvqwWVFuJl – 2:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have announced that they have signed Trent Forrest to a two-way contract. Forrest now occupies the Hawks’ second two-way spot. pic.twitter.com/1wujUlG2Ro – 12:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 3, 2022
The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. -via NBA.com / July 17, 2022
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce signing of guard R.J. Nembhard to a two-way contract. Joins forward Isaiah Mobley, who signed a two-way contract Saturday -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / July 3, 2022
