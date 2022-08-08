James Harden's new contract with 76ers includes trade kicker

Michael Scotto: Sources: James Harden has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $68.64 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @hoopshype has learned. Harden’s deal also contains a player option, as others have reported.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
James Harden got $68.64M in his two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers:
2022-23: $33M
2023-24: $35.64M
Second season is a player option. Deal also includes a 15% trade bonus, a league source tells @spotrac. – 3:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: James Harden has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $68.64 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Harden’s deal also contains a player option, as others have reported. – 2:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
#ICYMI Tyrese Maxey is ready to build more chemistry with James Harden as they get set for their 1st full season together #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/06/six… via @SixersWire – 11:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s silly to get to excited about any pick-up game clip – but Scottie Barnes hounding James Harden 40 feet from the hoop and clapping about it is awesome
pic.twitter.com/skzFkak82u – 6:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who would be the best combined player of all time?
LeBron James Harden
Kevin DurAnthony Davis
Michael Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/22mdcHqmcw – 4:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Have NOT run into KD or Harden yet … but let’s see if they drop in on the other big show in London: pic.twitter.com/RqPi0eQSH0 – 11:30 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is ready to build more chemistry with James Harden as they get set to move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/06/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard had 45 points, 12 assists, and 11 3P made in a 125-115 win over the Nuggets.
Lillard and James Harden (Jan. 3, 2019) are the only players in NBA history to record at least 10 assists and 10 3P made in a game. pic.twitter.com/YUkF8Qv3Kv – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 50-point games in a season since the merger:
10 — Kobe Bryant (2006/07)
9 — James Harden (2018/19)
8 — Michael Jordan (1986/87)
Absolute buckets. pic.twitter.com/63UtJJz2e0 – 6:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Friday episode of The Feed To Embiid is out now!
@Jake Fischer stops by to talk about:
– his career and rise as an NBA insider
– the league’s investigation into the James Harden contract
– possible uses of the remaining space below the tax apron
thepaintedlines.com/jake-fischer-t… – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Harden praises Scottie Barnes for picking him up full court at the Rico Hines pick up game -via reddit / August 8, 2022
Maxey thrived in the new role. He averaged 18.7 points and shot 48% from deep playing next to Harden. Now that the two have been able to work out in the summer, the young guard out of Kentucky is ready to build more with The Beard. “It’s gonna be great,” said Maxey at his 1% skills camp on Saturday. “Chemistry is everything. We only played like 20-something games together so for us to be able to have a whole training camp and an entire season together, it’s gonna be nothing but good things for us and a positive outcome.” -via Sixers Wire / August 8, 2022
On top of growing chemistry with Harden, the Sixers must incorporate new additions PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. The fact they will have a full training camp excites Maxey. “It’s good to have a full team and have a training camp and everything,” Maxey added. “Especially, with James and PJ and those guys coming in, so we’re just gonna go out there and be the best that we can possibly be.” -via Sixers Wire / August 8, 2022
