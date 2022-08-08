Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray beef on social media after pro-am game

Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray beef on social media after pro-am game

Hoop Central: Paolo’s IG story. ‘Lol unfollowed me on the gram n everything it must be personal huh? That’s fine jus make sure y guard up next time n stop sending doubles family.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray’s play
(via @Paolo Banchero) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy9:34 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I spoke to NBA legend Jamal Crawford about his Pro-Am league in Seattle, what Paolo Banchero means to Seattle, comparisons to Bones Hyland, and his best advice for playing a long professional career.
Read the full interview: bit.ly/3Q4ugHY | @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover8:55 AM

More on this storyline

“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick Shit On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing… You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real Shit Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!” “ Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!” -via Instagram / August 8, 2022
Paolo’s IG story: “Same humble kid always vouched for you bro don’t switch tha narrative for the internet” “Shout-out IT tho for the great event” -via reddit / August 8, 2022
ClutchPoints: “It’s a man’s league. He a little boy, he’s too soft.” Dejounte Murray calls Paolo a “little boy” and “soft” ￼ (via @HomeTeamHoops ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 8, 2022

