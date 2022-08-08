Stephen Curry: 'Defending the title is tough, but we're excited about the opportunity'

Curry is running out of room to run in this offseason with training camp drawing near. He’s taken pauses to see how the Warriors are re-tooling to defend their 2022 title. “I’m excited,” Curry said. “It’s gonna look a little different, but you can blend the championship experience with where we were at the beginning of last year. Put that all together and try to keep this thing going. Defending is tough, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”
Source: Shayna Rubin @ San Jose Mercury-News
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career 3-pointers by position:
PG — Stephen Curry (3,117)
SG — Ray Allen (2,973)
SF — Paul Pierce (2,143)
PF — Dirk Nowitzki (1,982)
C — Karl-Anthony Towns (779) pic.twitter.com/htYbqUiz5J – 1:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Steph Curry can miss his next 500 threes and he will still shoot above 40% for his career. pic.twitter.com/LkYjdIDgnp – 8:27 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
According to one former NBA guard, Steph Curry is “just kind of one-dimensional at times.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/05/for… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Along with Kent Bazemore and Brandon Jennings, Steph Curry was on the court with his campers at Curry Camp 2022. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/04/wat… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry debuted his new signature Curry 10 sneaker at his camp. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/05/war… – 7:00 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry telling players at Curry Camp about making decisions in .5 seconds: pic.twitter.com/OnDCKULMo0 – 2:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry claps back at ridiculous ‘one dimensional’ comment made by Mike Jones
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 10:38 PM
Stephen Curry claps back at ridiculous ‘one dimensional’ comment made by Mike Jones
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Saturdays are for the Curry Boys 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0ovVMmqxMd – 8:29 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry talking to Curry Camp players about the importance of game speed pace & intensity during his workouts: pic.twitter.com/gKNnoWV36X – 8:18 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Check out the photos Steph Curry just posted of him and Canon at his Curry basketball camp, Canon has a #30 jersey on and everything 🥹🥹🥹 Future legend right there @kron4news #dubnation pic.twitter.com/pEJfcT3VUX – 6:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry talks to players at Curry Camp about shooting off the dribble: pic.twitter.com/5D9RTPT7Vi – 5:43 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry teaches players his footwork detail going into corner 3s at Curry Camp: pic.twitter.com/F88IWHzdoO – 2:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/06/ste… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
According to one former NBA guard, Steph Curry is “just kind of one-dimensional at times.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/05/for… – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff 3-pointers per game all-time:
4.2 — Steph Curry
3.8 — Anthony Edwards
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Along with Kent Bazemore and Brandon Jennings, Steph Curry was on the court with his campers at Curry Camp 2022. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/04/wat… – 7:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry jokes about being one dimensional 👀
Is he referencing Mike James? 😁
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry debuted his new signature Curry 10 sneaker at his camp. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/05/war… – 4:00 AM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
What happens in Vegas…doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Ha! The @underrated Tour powered by @Rakuten came through Sin City and showed out. Only 16 can make it out to The Bay for our championship though! Here they are… #stayunderrated pic.twitter.com/ROomYNY4KC – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Along with Kent Bazemore and Brandon Jennings, Steph Curry was on the court with his campers at Curry Camp 2022. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/04/wat… – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry debuted his new signature Curry 10 sneaker at his camp. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/05/war… – 5:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James sparked controversy earlier this week by not naming Stephen Curry among his Top-5 NBA players.
The Warriors superstar has now responded 👀
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“Even as one-dimensional as I am”.
Steph Curry is ruthless. On and off the floor! #DubNation
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
It’s only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!! Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/gC5TMMUotv – 3:11 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Azzi Fudd laces up the Curry 10 at Curry Camp pic.twitter.com/qdaswc4giW – 1:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts the upcoming Curry 10 at Curry Camp 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aNTHPUJqs1 – 1:46 PM
Damion Lee, whose L.E.E. Way Foundation hosted a charity golf scramble at the University of Louisville Golf Club, was seen pulling up in a golf cart with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy riding shotgun. Steph Curry posted a video of the moment on his Instagram account. -via Louisville Courier-Journal / August 8, 2022
“Y’all trying to play some golf?” Lee asks in the video, which also features a cameo from first-year U of L basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith. “How you pullin’ up on ’em?!” Curry shots back in response. -via Louisville Courier-Journal / August 8, 2022
At Friday’s practices, Curry warmed up, ran drills with his campers and even refereed scrimmages between the boys and girls sides. Isn’t he even little tired? “Not at all,” Curry said. “Running on championship adrenaline.” Of course, Curry brought along a little help to the intimate event. Former teammate and current free agent Kent Bazemore and his personal trainer Brandon Payne are coaching alongside him along with a team of people from Curry’s camp. “I Love to give that back knowing I have the opportunity to do so,” Curry said. “And I love to be out there engaged with the kids. I really have fun doing it.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / August 8, 2022
