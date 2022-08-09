Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to Greek national team with a 30-point double-double against Spain

In the first prep game for both Greece and Spain, Giannis set the tone with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. The Greek national team in front of 15.000 fans got an easy 86-70 win.
Source: EuroHoops.net
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Traditional Greek dance in four moves by Giannis and Nick pic.twitter.com/B5W5bzXWfv – 3:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s just the beginning! Giannis has many more flights on the way… #GREESP #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/PNq9o3fvAq – 2:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo was all over the court tonight against Spain 😤🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/Adn8LmXNmr – 2:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Greek Freak is ready for the Eurobasket 😳🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/OgZVeMHsfx – 2:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo with 31 points and 10 rebounds in prep win of Greece over Spain
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 2:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Spain
31 points
11-13 FG
9-10 2P
2-3 3P
7-10 FT
10 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
38 ranking
20’33” minutes
MVP mode: ON ahead of Eurobasket 2022! #GREESP #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OIhT5L6tVV – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in a DPOY season:
35.0 — Michael Jordan
29.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.3 — Hakeem Olajuwon pic.twitter.com/S3PsR0OC4D – 1:57 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting in some serious work in the 4th quater for Greece 👀 pic.twitter.com/WjuMNm7fcd – 1:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for Giannis Antetokounmpo at OAKA. 15.000 basketball fans stand by him. #GREESP – 1:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis being Giannis with FIBA rules🏀🇬🇷
pic.twitter.com/fBVsseLg79 – 1:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
15.000 fans at OAKA on the 8th of August for a prep game
The Giannis effect pic.twitter.com/8hQUssrob5 – 1:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Also at OAKA for the return of Giannis in the Greek NT
Vassilis Spanoulis pic.twitter.com/tP9irNZ5uf – 1:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Before the start of the game Alex Antetokounmpo, Dimitris Moraitis from the Greek NT, presidents Vangelis Liolios and Jorge Garbajosa from the Greek and Spanish federation, and @UNICEF demonstrated their support to children refugees from Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6UzB6CCgq0 – 1:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays his first game in his home country since 2019 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uVzjDFimS4 – 12:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Rick Barry
Allen Iverson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/yW3o7vkV5A – 10:05 AM
