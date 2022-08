Kevin Durant skipping Nets training camp if he's not traded?

Kevin Durant’s boundless love for basketball is not a reason to believe he’ll show up for training camp if the Nets don’t acknowledge his trade request. That has been the prevailing belief — that Durant, a 12-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is above the idea of holding out of camp because he is a master of his craft and a lover of the game. A source, however, pushed back on the idea that Durant will show up to training camp in September if his request goes unfulfilled Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News