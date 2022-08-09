Kevin Huerter: Kings are hungry to win

Now that he is with the Kings, Kevin Huerter is happy to be with a group of guys that are “hungry to win” as well as some other veterans with past playoff success. Furthermore, Huerter stressed the importance of culture when trying to obtain success in the NBA. “It’s everything. It starts with the front office, with the coaching staff, and it continues and just buys in with the players,” Huerter said.
Source: Jarrod Castillo @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
What seed is this team?
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Bench:
Davion Mitchell
Malik Monk
Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/s97FgNTpK6 – 10:14 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Interesting side not on Kent Bazemore. He played for Mike Brown in GS. He played with Fox, Barnes, Holmes and Len with Kings. He played with Barnes in GS and Len and Huerter in ATL. Last season he played with Monk on Lakers. – 8:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings are going to have a ton of competition in training camp.
Locks for rotation:
Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Mitchell, Monk, Holmes, Lyles?
Competing for rotation:
Lyles?, Bazemore, Davis, Metu, Len, Moneke, Okpala, Queta, Ellis, Dellavedova – 7:27 PM
He noticed that the Kings’ newest additions are “excited” to be in Sacramento and that he, too, was excited to try and help end the Kings’ playoff drought. “It’s really the first thing I heard about when I first got traded here is how long it’s been since they made the playoffs and how hungry everyone is to make it,” he added. -via NBC Sports / August 9, 2022
When asked what a scorer like him can do to help the Kings take the next step, Huerter reiterated that his ability to shoot the ball can open up multiple avenues of attack. “Just spacing the floor, first and foremost,” he said. In doing so, it gives De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and others the room they need to operate. “I think we got a lot of really good pieces … it’s a good group of guys,” he said. “I think I fit in well with everybody here and I think it’ll take a little bit to find my spacing and find what works for me here on this team.” -via NBC Sports / August 9, 2022
Kevin Huerter, a 6-foot-7 swingman, realized he’d be changing coasts and time zones from Atlanta, where he spent he first four seasons of his NBA career with the Hawks. “Honestly, at first, it was tough to swallow with how far it is away,” Huerter, a Maryland alumnus, said Monday during his basketball camp for kids at Impact Athletic Center. “I’ve never gone that far. I remember I was picking my colleges, I cut off all the West Coast schools. Just a six-hour flight, family getting to games, it’s going to be an adjustment.” -via Times Union / July 11, 2022
