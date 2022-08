Kevin Huerter: Kings are hungry to win

When asked what a scorer like him can do to help the Kings take the next step, Huerter reiterated that his ability to shoot the ball can open up multiple avenues of attack. “Just spacing the floor, first and foremost,” he said. In doing so, it gives De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and others the room they need to operate. “I think we got a lot of really good pieces … it’s a good group of guys,” he said. “I think I fit in well with everybody here and I think it’ll take a little bit to find my spacing and find what works for me here on this team.” -via NBC Sports / August 9, 2022