Knicks have edge over other potential suitors for Donovan Mitchell

Over the past few weeks, I’ve written or said or thought some variation of the following line countless times: the Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers. But how true is that? Which of the Non-Knicks Six can come close to the package New York could cobble together? The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Offering, say, five first-rounders, some of them protected, along with one young player wouldn’t come close to meeting the Jazz’s asking price. But at the same time, some teams in the running couldn’t even beat that. And thus, we have a stalemate. For now, the Knicks know no one is coming close to them. And the Jazz want more for Mitchell than they received in that gargantuan return for Rudy Gobert. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2022
Even as rumors of a Jazz rebuild swirl amid reports of trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson stays even-keeled. As the rain fell around us and kids yelled in the distance — pleading for Clarkson to stay in Utah and telling him that he is their favorite player — I took a serious tone and asked Clarkson how he was feeling considering everything that could potentially happen. “I’m chillin’,” he said with the wide and honest smile that has endeared him to Jazz fans for the last two years. “My mood is — I’m always good. My vibe is always good. It doesn’t change. This is my ninth year going into the league. I know how the business of basketball works.” -via deseret.com / August 8, 2022
What Clarkson knows for sure is that he is currently on the Jazz roster, he still has many years of basketball ahead of him, and he’s ready for whatever life throws at him. “Am I happy in Utah? Yes. Do I like my teammates? Yes. I met the new coach and love him,” Clarkson said. “This is all part of what it is. But my preparation never changes and I’m going to wake up every morning and be me and do what I do. Everything is good.” -via deseret.com / August 8, 2022
