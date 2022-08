Darvin Ham to run Lakers' offense through Anthony Davis

John Calipari: This is what makes you proud as a coach. I didn’t want to ask any of our former guys for help since six months ago they gave to the tornado victims in west Kentucky, but without my asking, @AntDavis23 got in touch with me tonight. After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight – he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief. That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state. Love you, Ant. -via Twitter / August 3, 2022